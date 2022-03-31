The Mountain View Police Department released the results of its probe into the traffic death of a 13-year-old Graham Middle School student today (March 31), determining that his collision with a truck while riding his bike was an accident.
According to a statement from the MVPD, the March 17 incident occurred after the Andre Retana, who is legally named George Oseida, passed in front of a construction truck from its right blind side and fell off his bicycle.
“Based on the location where Andre was riding from – behind the gas station and in the truck’s blind spot – the driver could not have seen Andre prior to the collision and did not know he had been involved in the collision until bystanders let him know what had happened,” stated the public letter from the MVPD.
Police declined to release the name of the driver, who, “come to a fully and complete stop for a red light prior to beginning to turn right,” the report reads.
The city extended its condolences to Andre’s family as well as the Graham Middle School community.