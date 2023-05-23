*goat noises*

Grazing goats: The Los Altos Hills County Fire Department, in collaboration with the town and the Purissima Hills Water District, uses goats to mitigate fire danger. The goats, pictured above last week at Byrne Preserve in Los Altos Hills, eat the dry vegetation, a process dubbed “prescriptive grazing,” clearing the areas of a potential fire hazard.

“The Arrival of the Goats” sounds like the title of a chapter in a folk horror novel in which a herd of the bleating creatures inexplicably appears to the main characters’ confusion and terror. But it refers, in fact, to an annual event in Los Altos Hills where hundreds of goats are set loose on public lands to clear grass before the beginning of the fire season.

Because of the long winter and heavy rains, more goats were released this year than ever since the program began in 2006, with 445 goats roaming the land alongside dogs and human herders for more than a week this month. The herd arrived May 9 and stayed for approximately 10 days.

Goat and a branch
Goat with leaves

