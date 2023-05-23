Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Grazing goats: The Los Altos Hills County Fire Department, in collaboration with the town and the Purissima Hills Water District, uses goats to mitigate fire danger. The goats, pictured above last week at Byrne Preserve in Los Altos Hills, eat the dry vegetation, a process dubbed “prescriptive grazing,” clearing the areas of a potential fire hazard.
“The Arrival of the Goats” sounds like the title of a chapter in a folk horror novel in which a herd of the bleating creatures inexplicably appears to the main characters’ confusion and terror. But it refers, in fact, to an annual event in Los Altos Hills where hundreds of goats are set loose on public lands to clear grass before the beginning of the fire season.
Because of the long winter and heavy rains, more goats were released this year than ever since the program began in 2006, with 445 goats roaming the land alongside dogs and human herders for more than a week this month. The herd arrived May 9 and stayed for approximately 10 days.
The goats are contracted annually from Ecosystem Concepts by the Los Altos Hills County Fire Department in cooperation with the town of Los Altos Hills and the Purissima Hills Water District.
According to Denise Gluhan, LAHCFD’s community education and risk reduction manager, the annual event is far more than just an excuse for some cute photo ops – “prescriptive grazing” is in fact a recognized form of efficient fire prevention.
Goats are allowed to graze on the open space to create a break in the event of a fire. Clearing space of dry grass and debris prevents fire from spreading.
“It’s interesting to apply agricultural work to public safety,” Gluhan said. “And (the goats are) always a fun thing to see – they can be like gymnasts or acrobats.”
To measure the goats’ overall effectiveness, the department ran a drone before and after goat grazing to determine how much and what kind of vegetation was removed.
LAHCFD is also employing other community- and resident-directed methods to prevent fires this summer. Although it has been well over half a century since the region’s last consequential fire, the department plans to keep it
that way.
For more information on LAHCFD programs and events, visit lahcfd.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments