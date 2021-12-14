Anita Enander, elected to the Los Altos City Council in 2018, is the 60th mayor of Los Altos (or 47th, counting those who served twice). She will serve in the position until December 2022. Below is a brief question-and-answer interview she conducted with the Town Crier via email following her Dec. 7 appointment.
Q: Tell us a little about yourself: How many years have you lived in Los Altos? What brought you to town? What made you decide to volunteer for the city and ultimately run for council?
A: In late 1977, my then-fiance (Mike) was riding his bike on Foothill and turned into town, liked what he saw, and suggested we shop for a house here. Although I grew up in the Valley, I had never been in Los Altos. I instantly loved the feel of the neighborhoods and the town. We moved to a home here in early 1978 and are still at the same address.
I was busy with a career (my own management consulting business, which involved a lot of travel) and didn’t pay much attention to city affairs until Mayor Megan Satterlee led tours of First Street to get feedback on the new construction that had happened during 2010-2015. I became more informed about zoning and land-use issues and ended up applying to serve on the Downtown Buildings Committee. Working on the DBC led to becoming a Planning Commissioner. That led to running for council.
Q: What do you see as the current state of the city – what’s the good and not-so-good news?
A: The good: We have a terrific new city manager (Gabriel Engeland). We have a very solid source of revenue from property taxes. We have a very safe city. We have amazing residents who volunteer untold hours of time working for the betterment of the city – on commissions, at the library and Senior Center and History Museum, at a myriad of nonprofit organizations that help not just Los Altans, but people in surrounding communities.
The not-so-good: Our budget and finance systems aren’t up to the task. As a result, we have had some unfortunate omissions in planning for certain financial obligations, and both staff and council lack accurate and timely information to make good decisions.
For years, we have also deferred and delayed making both policy and financial decisions affecting our infrastructure so that we’re in a deficit with a large list of unfunded needs – a situation made worse by revenue losses from COVID. Like many businesses, we’ve had very high attrition in recent years, and we need to attract and retain top-caliber employees to deliver services as our residents expect and deserve.
Q: What do you see as the city’s top three priorities this year?
A: (1) Getting our financial affairs in order. (2) Rebuilding our staff and establishing new ways of delivering services in the post-COVID environment. (3) Planning how to grow our city by 15-20% during the next eight years, in conformance with state requirements for housing.
Q: If there is one thing you would like the city to accomplish in 2022, what would it be?
A: We have to fix our financial systems and budget planning.
Q: What is one thing people would be surprised to know about Anita Enander?
A: Pick one:
` • I have owned and managed an international corporation with employees in eight and clients in 32 countries.
• I’ve had a lifelong love affair with Arabian horses: breeding, training, riding and lecturing about them. I’m also a published author of a book and many articles about Arabian horses (some of which have been translated into German and Arabic), with a particular interest in the population genetics of the original desert Arabian horse created by the Bedouin. If you see me in town in blue jeans, it’s because I’ve just been with my horses.