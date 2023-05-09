guy with a leaf blower

Town Crier File Photo

Gas-powered leafblowers are still pervasive in Los Altos, despite a 32-year ban on their use. The city council was set to discuss the issue Tuesday.

More than 30 years after the Los Altos City Council passed a ban on gas-powered leaf blowers, their use persists. While environmentally minded residents tout the virtues of electric- and battery-powered alternatives, others say those alternatives have yet to match the affordability and efficiency of the noisy, air-polluting originals.

“We shouldn’t blame our gardeners and say they don’t want to change. They are just trying to make a living,” said Los Altos resident Anne Dumontier. “But right now, the electric alternative is not good enough and too expensive for professional blowers.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.