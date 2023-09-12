Among items at Tuesday’s Los Altos City Council meeting, members were set to approve paying a consultant up to $218,581 for devising downtown parking strategy, part of the requirements for adoption of the city’s updated housing element.
The city proposed that W-Trans, Bay Area-based traffic engineering consultants, develop a strategy that will build on other recent and ongoing downtown plans for future parking.
The council is also set to discuss an increase of $55,000 annually for the Los Altos History Museum, bringing the overall total to $120,000 a year.
Council members at their Aug. 22 meeting directed city staff to work with museum leaders to “better articulate” specific uses for the requested funding, according to a city staff report.
Money would go to a mix of operations, such as cleaning and gardening services, and programming (collections processing, History House tours and the oral history program).
Also on the agenda were city funding approvals for the Community Services Agency ($25,000 annually for five years) and the Los Altos Chamber of Commerce ($67,500 for five years).
Tuesday’s meeting was held after the Town Crier’s Monday print deadline. For updates, visit losaltosonline.com.
