Among items at Tuesday’s Los Altos City Council meeting, members were set to approve paying a consultant up to $218,581 for devising downtown parking strategy, part of the requirements for adoption of the city’s updated housing element.

The city proposed that W-Trans, Bay Area-based traffic engineering consultants, develop a strategy that will build on other recent and ongoing downtown plans for future parking.

