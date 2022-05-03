South Los Altos residents will consider Measure G on the June 7 primary ballot, which would fund improvements in the Fremont Union High School District. Many students in the southern part of the city attend FUHSD’s Homestead High School.
Measure G requires a 55% supermajority vote to pass. If approved, the measure would authorize $275 million in bonds for classrooms and facilities upgrades across the district, much like Measure CC, passed in 2018.
Deputy Superintendent Graham Clark said Measure G is primarily about “facility modernization” for the district’s five high schools, noting that many of the buildings are 50-100 years old.
Although the specific list of projects can only be finalized and approved in the event the measure passes, Clark said the potential funding would focus on art, music and science classrooms and could be used to create a joint practice facility for the FUHSD’s growing robotics program. A second-order priority would be updating library facilities, which were built in the 1990s and feature reference materials and computer labs. Nowadays, most students use a portable device, like a Chromebook provided by the school, rendering computer labs largely useless. Environmental sustainability, improving ventilation and accessibility concerns also will be considered as part of the modernization.
At Homestead in particular, district officials hope to replace the artificial turf field that has reached the end of its 10- to 12-year life span. Previous bonds funded other projects at Homestead, including a new cafeteria building. Superintendent Polly Bove said FUHSD seeks to be as efficient as possible and create multiuse spaces, so the cafeteria’s high ceiling allows it to double as an athletics practice space, saving the district space for three science classrooms.
“With a bond measure, you identify our most urgent needs, and you finish those first,” Bove said. “Our goal is that we don’t affect our taxpayers too much.”
Clark added that because school districts receive little to no maintenance funding from the state, “$275 million is an amount that would keep us able to modernize over the next six to eight years.”
As with previous bond measures, if passed, Measure G funds would be audited by a citizens’ oversight committee. Measure G is the fourth bond measure proposed since 2000 – Measure B passed in June 2008, Measure K in November 2014 and Measure CC in November 2018.
Tracey Edwards, co-president of the League of Women Voters of Cupertino-Sunnyvale, which has endorsed the measure, said that despite the frequency of asking taxpayers to contribute, the district has proven responsible with its use of money in the past.
“It’s the reality of all school systems,” she said. “They all need to find ways of finding capital to improve the schools and this is how they have to raise it.”
According to Edwards, the ask is not excessive.
“It’s not in excess of what is being spent in other school districts – in fact, it’s less,” she said.
Edwards cited the property-tax-per-pupil rate of just under $14,000 in FUHSD, while Palo Alto’s similarly sized district has a rate of roughly $19,000 per
pupil.
“FUHSD is an extremely well-done district, has an excellent history of financial stewardship, and the monies they’ve spent have manifested in a consistently well-rated academic environment,” she said.