The Crestview Hotel, located in Mountain View, is expected to transform into 49 units of permanent affordable and supportive housing by next summer.

 Adrienne Mitchel/Town Crier

A Mountain View hotel is undergoing renovations to be repurposed as 49 units of permanent affordable and supportive housing. Residents will be unhoused youth aging out of the foster care system, along with individuals and small families experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

The Crestview Hotel, located along El Camino Real near the Sunnyvale border, is one of nine affordable housing developments moving forward in Mountain View, a city with approximately 200 unsheltered people, according to the 2022 Santa Clara County Point-In-Time Count. The project is scheduled to be completed next summer, said Laura Archuleta, president and CEO of Jamboree Housing Corp., the nonprofit development company working on the project.

Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian discusses how government housing made a profound impact in the course of his life. 
The Crestview Hotel is being renovated into 49 units of permanent affordable and supportive housing, most of which will be studio apartments. Pictured above is a two-bedroom apartment under construction.  

