The Crestview Hotel is being renovated into 49 units of permanent affordable and supportive housing, most of which will be studio apartments. Pictured above is a two-bedroom apartment under construction.
A Mountain View hotel is undergoing renovations to be repurposed as 49 units of permanent affordable and supportive housing. Residents will be unhoused youth aging out of the foster care system, along with individuals and small families experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
The Crestview Hotel, located along El Camino Real near the Sunnyvale border, is one of nine affordable housing developments moving forward in Mountain View, a city with approximately 200 unsheltered people, according to the 2022 Santa Clara County Point-In-Time Count. The project is scheduled to be completed next summer, said Laura Archuleta, president and CEO of Jamboree Housing Corp., the nonprofit development company working on the project.
For Santa Clara County Supervisor Joe Simitian, the project has a personal connection.
“My earliest memories are of growing up in a place called Roosevelt Towers, which was a government housing project with 200-plus units in a very urban setting,” Simitian said. “I remember my mother talking about what a lifeline that place was at that particular time in our lives, because she was a recently divorced single mom trying to figure out how to make it for herself and her family, which was me.”
Simitian added that he knows firsthand how government housing can change lives because it allowed his mother to find a stable job, resulting in a “solid middle-class life.”
“Every one of these households will have an opportunity – not a guarantee – but an opportunity that they can get themselves and their families to a better place, that they can have some reason to believe in our American dream, that it’s still real and it’s still present, and it’s not limited by virtue of race, gender, ethnicity or the ZIP code of your birth,” he said. “That opportunity is here now that the Crestview will soon be open for business.”
The transformation
The 67-unit three-story hotel built in 1985 is being renovated into 34 studio apartments, four one-bedroom apartments, 10 two-bedroom apartments and one three-bedroom apartment (for the 24/7 on-site property manager). There will be a community room, community kitchen, computer lab, on-site resident services, on-site parking and laundry facilities.
Residents will pay a portion of their rent based on 30% of their income, with rent amounts not to exceed $93 to $1,204 per month, depending on unit size. The Santa Clara Housing Authority, which works in partnership with other local agencies, will select the residents.
The Crestview project is partially funded by the state’s Homekey program, an effort established in 2019 to rapidly expand housing for people experiencing or at risk of homelessness. Homekey Round 2 awarded the county $16.6 million in 2022 for the acquisition, renovation and management of the Crestview Hotel. The project is also funded with $9 million from the city of Mountain View and $14.8 million from Santa Clara County.
Homekey Round 1 provided $14.35 million in 2020, which was used to fund LifeMoves Mountain View, an interim housing community that opened in 2021 on Leghorn Street. Unlike LifeMoves Mountain View, which houses people for 90-120 days, the Crestview Hotel will be used as permanent housing.
“From the outside, Crestview will have the appearance of another quiet apartment community, indistinguishable from market-rate apartments,” Archuleta said. “But on the inside, everything is designed to help set our residents up for success.”
More than a home
The Crestview Hotel’s supportive housing includes services such as case management, life skills education, financial empowerment, and opportunities for social connections and meaningful activities. Future residents will be paired with a case manager who will help them navigate a variety of services tailored to their needs.
“I often get asked, ‘How come there’s such a homelessness issue going on in California?’” Archuleta said. “It is directly tied to the number of housing units that we have. There then, you can fold in some of the other corroborating issues, whether it’s addiction, mental illness and other items that are impacting folks who are homeless.”
California has a housing shortage of 3.5 million units in 2023, according to Archuleta. And in Mountain View, housing is even more expensive than the California average. A presentation by Jamboree showed the average two-bedroom monthly rent in Mountain View runs $3,500, compared to the $2,028 California average; for a home, it costs an average of $1.8 million in Mountain View versus an average of $741,789 across the state.
“There is a temptation in moments like this to say something like, ‘It takes a village,’” Simitian said at the Aug. 30 kickoff event celebrating the reuse of the Crestview Hotel. “I will not, however, resist the temptation to say, ‘Actually, it takes a city, a county and a state.’”
Joining forces
Specifically, the Crestview project is the result of the combined effort of Jamboree, the city of Mountain View, the county and the California Department Housing and Community Development.
It began in October 2020, when the owner of the Crestview Hotel contacted Mountain View staff to explore the potential acquisition of the hotel for housing. At the end of 2020, the city and the county conducted a preliminary evaluation about the opportunity to address housing needs through the possible conversion of the hotel into permanent housing.
“One of the things that allows us to do this partnership is the shelter crisis that the city declared in 2019 and has renewed several times since then,” said Mountain View Mayor Alison Hicks.
In January 2021, the Mountain View City Council voted unanimously to partner with the county to turn the Crestview Hotel into affordable housing. In 2022, the city selected Jamboree, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit founded in 1990 and headquartered in Irvine, as the developer.
“Last night we were out to dinner with a group of about eight Jamboree employees, and the server asked us what we do. … I said, ‘We’re saving lives.’ And in some cases, we save lives by these developments,” Archuleta said at the kickoff event.
Those in need of shelter are urged to call the Santa Clara County hotline at (408) 278-6420 to receive assistance.
The Crestview is located at 901 E. El Camino Real. For more information on the Crestview project, visit mountainview.gov/crestview.
