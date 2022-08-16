_friends_of_the_library

Friends of the Library vice president Janet Levine, second from left, gives a tour of the nonprofit group’s new dedicated space in the Los Altos main library. Friends president Elayne Dauber, far right, and Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng, far left, look on. 

 Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier

Library lovers including current and former city council members, volunteers and employees gathered last week for the dedication of a “Friends Corner” space at the Los Altos main library that allows for continued Friends of the Library operations at the civic center.

The Aug. 9 ribbon-cutting ceremony included all five Los Altos City Council members and featured remarks by Mayor Anita Enander. Former mayors Penny and Roy Lave, longtime library supporters, also attended the event.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.