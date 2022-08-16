Library lovers including current and former city council members, volunteers and employees gathered last week for the dedication of a “Friends Corner” space at the Los Altos main library that allows for continued Friends of the Library operations at the civic center.
The Aug. 9 ribbon-cutting ceremony included all five Los Altos City Council members and featured remarks by Mayor Anita Enander. Former mayors Penny and Roy Lave, longtime library supporters, also attended the event.
Speakers doled out thanks to key players who spearheaded the allocation of the space, including former Friends president Diane Schmidt, current president Elayne Dauber, Los Altos City Manager Gabriel Engeland, Santa Clara County Library District County Librarian Jennifer Weeks and acting Los Altos Community Librarian Bryant Bao.
“This project, moving into the library, was something that was a dream we had for so many years, and it was so difficult to make it a reality,” said Friends vice president Janet Levine. “We had started to give up – we decided, ‘You know what? We’re stuck with the portable, we’re going to have to make it work.’”
But when Schmidt stepped in as president, she recruited Dauber, who came onboard and “immediately took this project on,” Levine said. “She was the driver, the negotiator and the magician, and made it happen – with the help of a lot of other people who are here or not here today.”
“This is such an achievement, and there are a lot of people to thank for it,” added Freddie Wheeler, chairwoman of the Library Commission. “Gabe, he really came up (big) – he was willing to work with all the parties and arrive at a win-win solution to what was a real crisis for the Friends.”
The 730-square-foot space at the southeast section of the library, opened last month, enables volunteers with the nonprofit Friends to continue sorting and preparing books for their periodic used-book sales. Such events raise thousands of dollars to support library programs. Dauber noted the area was the least visited by library patrons, so it was seen as a more efficient use of the space.
The “Friends Corner,” in conjunction with two nearby storage sheds, allows Friends volunteers to continue operating at the civic center, as they have done for five decades. The demolition of the old Hillview Community Center in 2019 left volunteers concerned that they would be forced off the civic center campus, as space was at a premium. But city and library district officials worked on a solution that led to the dedicated area. The library district paid $50,000 for construction of the new space.
Weeks noted the space also could be used as a meeting area and pointed to new “study pods” outside the Friends room that will further benefit library patrons.
“Not only did the remodel provide a dedicated area for your amazing organization to work inside the library, it also provided an amazing opportunity for the library to reimagine public spaces,” Weeks said, addressing Friends volunteers.
“There have been several, what many would consider intractable, problems in our city – and one of them was, what will we do with the Friends of the Library?” Enander said. “And nobody gave up, and I think that’s the great thing that’s representative about Los Altos. Everybody gave a little, and we have a great solution.”
