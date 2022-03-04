A former Mountain View Academy coach and teacher was arrested Wednesday (March 2) for allegedly inappropriately touching a student, among other charges.
Roberts Hicks, 62, now a Rocklin resident, was taken into custody on suspicion of oral copulation of a person under the age of 18, molestation of a minor and lewd and lascivious acts with a child. The Rocklin Police Department assisted in the arrest.
Mountain View police received a call in April 2020 from a woman who reported inappropriate conduct between Hicks and a female family member of hers, who was a teenager. After a months-long investigation, detectives requested a warrant for Hicks’ arrest in February 2022.
Hicks is being held without bail at the Santa Clara County Main Jail.
Detectives believe there may be additional victims and request that they email Detective Christine Powell at christine.powell@mountainview.gov.