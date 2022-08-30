08_31_22_NEWS_5150.jpg

Prometheus Real Estate Group last week presented a slightly altered version, above, of a 2019 approved plan for 196 housing units at 5150 El Camino Real in Los Altos

 Image from developer’s presentation

The Los Altos City Council authorized updates to a previously approved housing project at 5150 El Camino Real at its meeting Aug. 23.

The two-lot project includes two five-story buildings along El Camino with 172 rental units, including 29 affordable units, and townhouse buildings with 24 total units.

08_31_22_NEWS_Dutchints_0975

5150 El Camino Real was previously owned by Dutchints Development LLC, which filed for bankruptcy last year.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.