The Los Altos City Council authorized updates to a previously approved housing project at 5150 El Camino Real at its meeting Aug. 23.
The two-lot project includes two five-story buildings along El Camino with 172 rental units, including 29 affordable units, and townhouse buildings with 24 total units.
Initially proposed in 2019 by the now-bankrupt Dutchints Development LLC, the project is now in the hands of developer Prometheus Real Estate Group.
Ghost of project past
The project underwent a few changes in the transition from Dutchints to Prometheus, but they were relatively minor.
“We approach this project with the intention of building what was previously approved,” Don Peterson of Prometheus told the council.
The new, unanimously approved project differs in that it contains both rental and for-purchase units spread across two lots. It includes one additional below-market-rate unit, pushing the total up to 29 low-income units.
The construction of a park at 745 Distel Drive is on the table, as it was with the original project. However, Prometheus does not own the land as Dutchints had when the park was approved as an alternative concession to paying the approximately $9.6 million park in-lieu fee the project required.
The city and Prometheus will reach an agreement on whether to build the park or pay the fee before a building permit is issued.
Although Prometheus would rather build the park than pay the fee, Peterson said the group needs a few more months to acquire the land. The park is an important consideration, especially as the council is likely to review a 90-unit affordable housing development at nearby 330 Distel Circle in September.
“We essentially prefer building of parks to the paying of fees,” Peterson said, noting that Prometheus’ track record in neighboring Mountain View bears this out – for example, the developer’s project at 1720 Villa St. includes a 0.4-acre park.
Los Altos City Manager Gabriel Engeland told the Town Crier he estimates a decision on whether Prometheus will build a park or pay the fee will be finalized in six to nine months.
Other action
In other action, the council:
Approved an annual street-striping project and a project to add sidewalks along El Monte Avenue between Almond and South Clark avenues.
Considered whether to support Proposition 31, which aims to continue the state’s 2020 ban on the sale of flavored tobacco products, and take a position on Proposition 1, guaranteeing the right to an abortion. The city’s Legislative Subcommittee will review the propositions and provide a report at the next council meeting, according to Mayor Anita Enander.
