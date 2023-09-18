Pool (copy)
Foothill-De Anza Community College District administrators are facing the realities of upholding their ambitious goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, a situation that will become increasingly familiar as public institutions adjust to the responsibilities of mitigating climate change. What recently began as a discussion surrounding plans for a new pool complex at Foothill College turned into a larger conversation about the district’s path forward as it pursues its sustainability objective of zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.

After more than two hours of heated discussion Sept. 11, the FHDA Board of Trustees voted 5-2 to reject a district staff proposal to build a gas-heated pool. District staff were directed to further research the cost of total electrification, which will likely prompt an additional three- to six-month delay on construction of the pool, previously slated for completion in mid-2026.

