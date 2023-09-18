Foothill-De Anza Community College District administrators are facing the realities of upholding their ambitious goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions, a situation that will become increasingly familiar as public institutions adjust to the responsibilities of mitigating climate change. What recently began as a discussion surrounding plans for a new pool complex at Foothill College turned into a larger conversation about the district’s path forward as it pursues its sustainability objective of zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2035.
After more than two hours of heated discussion Sept. 11, the FHDA Board of Trustees voted 5-2 to reject a district staff proposal to build a gas-heated pool. District staff were directed to further research the cost of total electrification, which will likely prompt an additional three- to six-month delay on construction of the pool, previously slated for completion in mid-2026.
Trustees also requested that district staff return to the shared governance process and develop different models for the pool complex, including an all-electric option. The move means the gas-heated pool plan is unlikely to move forward.
The decision came after a push from local climate activists, particularly the Los Altos Hills Environmental Initiatives Committee, to reconsider the proposal on the grounds that using a hybrid gas and electric system rather than total electrification for the new pool facility would interfere with Los Altos Hills’ goal of reaching zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and would go against the college’s own Sustainability Action Plan. More than 140 letters and 20 public speakers urged the FHDA board to reconsider the plan. Hills Mayor Linda Swan and Councilmember Lisa Schmidt each urged the board through written letters to pursue electrification, and Councilmember George Tyson gave his remarks in person.
Despite insistence from district staff that their research showed electrification could add $20 million to the $22 million project cost, board president Patrick Ahrens was swayed by public comment from seemingly knowledgeable local residents that the numbers were inflated, and he additionally insisted that even if the cost is high, FHDA has a responsibility to stick to its Sustainability Action Plan and commit to funding the goals within it.
“Ultimately the board’s decision reflects our dedication to reducing our carbon footprint and preserving the environment for future generations – not only for our students, but as an educational institution,” Ahrens told the Town Crier.
Ahrens also mentioned during the meeting that FHDA Chancellor Lee Lambert agreed that all Measure G-funded projects going forward will have information about greenhouse gas emissions and environmental impacts.
Spreading the word
The Foothill pool closed in July 2022 after routine inspection revealed a leak that resulted in the loss of 1,000 gallons of water per day, as well as other significant structural problems. The pool was drained and has been out of commission for use by PE classes, community classes, school sports teams and events. Because the renovations would represent a significant financial and time investment, FHDA staff seized the opportunity to “reimagine the pool and how it can serve the community,” opting to pursue a pool complex redesign that would also add amenities such as a video scoreboard, energy-efficient pool covers and an all-gender locker room, as well as making accessibility upgrades throughout the facility. The price tag for the project is estimated at $22 million, an expense entirely covered by Measure G funds. The previous pool complex accounted for 33% of the district’s (not just Foothill’s) entire greenhouse gas emissions.
Nonresidential greenhouse gas emissions made up 10% of Los Altos Hills’ total emissions, with Foothill being the largest contributor. Steve Schmidt, member of the Environmental Initiatives Committee and husband of Lisa Schmidt, was particularly instrumental in the crusade against the gas-heated pool, meeting with Foothill officials and spreading the word about the plan for a gas-heated pool. While his and fellow committee member’s Anand Ranganathan’s meetings with staff did not result in an altered plan brought to the board meeting, Schmidt said he was heartened to see that their information campaign resulted in a sizable public response.
“It is amazing how many people are now thinking about these things – it’s a huge change in five or six years. I don’t know if it was smoke from the fires or the fire in Lahaina, but it wasn’t that hard to get a whole bunch of people rallied,” Steve Schmidt said. “All I did was get the word out, and people showed up.”
Not every public comment was in favor of further delaying the plan to build the pool. A few Foothill athletic staff members and several current and former student-athletes urged the board to move forward with the plans to get the pool up and running again as soon as possible, citing it as an invaluable asset to the college and wider community.
Since the pool closed over a year ago, Foothill’s water polo and swimming teams have been practicing at De Anza’s pool, which coach and professor Jeffrey Bissell described as difficult because of the impact on students forced to travel from one campus to another, the proximity to their rival team and the late-night hours they are given to use the pool. Due to such difficulties, the water polo team was axed until the new pool could be built.
“While I am only one faculty member that has been impacted, this isn’t about me – it is about the number of student-athletes, students and community members who come to Foothill to participate in the aquatics programs and use the pool,” Bissell said.
Time and money vs. sustainability
During the meeting, Ahrens remarked that the issue was about more than just the pool and that there would be many impending decisions that would force FHDA administrators to again consider cost versus environmental sustainability. Despite the district’s Sustainability Action Plan being passed in 2022, there has been little effort made to fund the goals of the plan, which include reaching zero gas emissions by 2035.
Ahrens referenced the 24 boilers heating De Anza and the six boilers heating Foothill, noting that many of them are nearing the end of their lifetimes and that the district would again face deciding between repair or replacement with heat pump-technology. He argued that if FHDA is truly committed to its sustainability goals, administrators must begin planning to fund these commitments.
“It’s not just about the Foothill pool,” Ahrens said. “What we’re really talking about is unless we address and fully fund our commitments, y’all are going to be coming back here six times in the next two years for Foothill, depending on which boiler breaks down and you’re going to potentially come back 24 more times (for De Anza), because guess what? There’s no money for any of those boiler conversions.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments