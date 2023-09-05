Pool

Work on the Foothill College pool, set to be reconstructed by 2026, will include a gas/electric hybrid system.

Members of the Los Altos Hills Environmental Initiatives Committee are pushing Foothill-De Anza Community College District administrators to reconsider their plan to use natural gas to heat Foothill College’s reconstructed pool, a project scheduled for completion in mid-2026. 

EIC members said the decision to use a hybrid gas and electric system rather than total electrification would interfere with the town’s goal of reaching zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and would go against the college’s own Sustainability Action Plan. 

