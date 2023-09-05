Members of the Los Altos Hills Environmental Initiatives Committee are pushing Foothill-De Anza Community College District administrators to reconsider their plan to use natural gas to heat Foothill College’s reconstructed pool, a project scheduled for completion in mid-2026.
EIC members said the decision to use a hybrid gas and electric system rather than total electrification would interfere with the town’s goal of reaching zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 and would go against the college’s own Sustainability Action Plan.
Plans to renovate the pool are in development after a routine facilities inspection revealed significant structural problems, resulting in a sizable leak in July 2022. Because the renovations would represent a significant financial and time investment, FHDA staff seized the opportunity to “reimagine the pool and how it can serve the community,” opting to pursue a redesign that would also add amenities such as a video scoreboard, energy-efficient pool covers and an all-gender locker room, as well as making accessibility upgrades throughout the facility. The price tag for the project is estimated at $22 million, an expense entirely covered by Measure G funds.
The new installation is set to use a hybrid natural gas-electric system where electric heat pumps will supply heat for domestic hot water and natural gas boilers will heat the pool and building HVAC systems. But EIC members Steve Schmidt and Anand Ranganathan are dissatisfied with the approach.
“The town of Los Altos Hills has a Climate Action Plan that calls for dramatic reductions in our carbon footprint by 2045,” Ranganathan wrote in a public letter to the FHDA board. “Putting in infrastructure that puts more CO2 and methane in the air puts that target at risk. As the single largest producer of greenhouse gases in our town, you have a unique responsibility to help our town cut our carbon footprint.”
FHDA staff said their consultant on the project, Gayner Engineers, estimated that solely using heat pumps would add an additional $16 million to the estimated cost of the project. Foothill president Kristina Whalen also clarified that the system would be built such that it would be possible to transition it entirely to heat pumps in the future.
Conflicting data
Schmidt, Ranganathan and an expert they consulted argued that the numbers were likely inflated due to incomplete knowledge about pool electrification, and contended that the electric pumps would pay for themselves in the long run due to their higher efficiency and lower need for routine maintenance. EIC members met with administrators including Whalen, FHDA Chancellor Lee Lambert and Joel Cadiz, executive director of facilities and operations.
Nonresidential greenhouse gas emissions made up 10% of Los Altos Hills’ total emissions, with Foothill being the largest
“We’re moving forward with our initial recommendation of a hybrid system because we think that system, which moves us away from natural gas – not completely off of it, but away from it – and the use of pool covers, will help us get closer to some pretty aggressive and aspirational goals that we had on sustainability,” Whalen said.
Whalen added that she appreciated the strong involvement and care local residents were demonstrating, but FHDA would likely proceed with the plan as is. The EIC’s plans were built on assumptions about the quantity and location of heat pumps that did not comply with the manufacturer’s recommendations and could potentially interfere with
instruction due to the pumps’ noise level.
At the Aug. 8 FHDA Board of Trustees meeting, the decision to approve a design amendment that would move the project along was pushed to the following month, with trustees requesting further study due to the questions surrounding gas emissions.
“I think if we were to approve this project as it’s proposed, clearly we would miss the goal of being natural gas-free by 2035. ... So I don’t think it’s responsible for us to approve this plan without first getting a clear analysis of the extent to which it imperils our sustainability action plan,” trustee Peter Landsberger said.
The item is set to come back to the board at its meeting Monday, and Ranganathan and Schmidt plan to make public
comments in opposition to moving forward with the existing pool plans.
“It just seems like we’re barraged by crises that are being caused by climate change,” Schmidt said. “If we don’t all try to reduce our use of (greenhouse gases) and fossil fuels, it’s just going to get worse.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments