Santa Clara Valley Water District crews are replacing a concrete channel section of Hale Creek in Mountain View with a natural one comprising soil and rocks. The work is part of the Hale Creek Enhancement Pilot Project, slated for completion by the end of the year.

The impacted area, approximately 650 feet in length and just shy of a total acre, is occurring in the creek stretching from Marilyn Drive upstream to Sunshine Drive. The project, in the planning stages since 2014, carries a $6.38 million price tag, paid from the voter-approved Safe, Clean Water and Natural Flood Protection Fund. It is one of two such ongoing Valley Water projects, the other in Gilroy.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.