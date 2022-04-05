More than a decade ago, critics of new development along First Street between Main and State streets complained of the “canyon effect” when a large, two-story office and retail building arose at 400 Main St. and a rebuilt, expanded Safeway market appeared with parking on the ground floor. Across from the Safeway is a three-story office building that has been around since the 1960s but recently underwent an extensive remodel.
Fast-forwarding to 2022, “canyon effect” is still the phrase opponents use to describe the line of recently approved three- and four-story condominium complexes stretching along First Street from Draeger’s Market to near the San Antonio Road intersection.
Developers are taking advantage of the area’s multifamily zoning and state-mandated density bonus laws to erect 15-unit, 20-unit, even 50-unit projects, with a nod to some “affordable housing” to trigger density allowances.
Currently, there are nearly 150 units (22 of them deemed “below-market rate”) among eight condominium projects listed as recent projects along First Street. They include:
• 355, 365, 371 and 373 First St. (four stories; 50 units, three low-income, four moderate – in process)
• 376 First St. (four stories, 15 units, three moderate-income – in process)
• 95 First St. (four stories; commercial use on first three floors; 10 units on fourth floor, two low-income – in process)
• 349 First St. (four stories; 12 units, two of them moderate-income – in process)
Approved and/or currently under construction:
• 440 First St. (three stories; four units)
• 444-450 First St. (four stories, 27 units, one low-income, three moderate)
• 385-389 First St. (three stories; 10 units, one moderate-income)
• 425 First St. (three stories; 20 units, one low-income, two moderate – completed)
According to state affordable housing requirements, a person making up to $58,000 annually can qualify for a very-low-income unit, a person making up to $82,450 can apply for a low-income unit and a person making up to $127,100 annually can apply for a moderate-income unit.
“I got excited by all these projects,” said Ronit Bodner, at a Los Altos Planning Commission meeting earlier this year.
Bodner, in her eighth year on the commission, sees “vitality and energy” coming with the new residents occupying the homes.
“It’s really going to change the feeling of our town,” she said.
No ‘canyon’ on First
But what Bodner views as a positive change, others see as unwelcome urbanization of an area long known as “The Village” for its quiet, semirural environment.
“The residents of Los Altos do not want a canyon on First Street, which is the narrowest street downtown,” said longtime resident Roberta Phillips, a vocal opponent of what she sees as excessive building heights applied to recent projects.
“It’s ironic that the narrowest street downtown is attracting the tallest proposed buildings,” added resident Pat Marriott.
Another longtime resident, Jon Baer, who also has frequently railed against high-density development, points to the lack of parking solutions – especially on First Street.
“Exactly where will all those extra cars park?” he asked during a February Planning Commission meeting, where a proposal for a three-story, 15-unit project at 376 First St. was on the agenda.
“Per the state density-bonus law, they prioritize (residential) units over parking, so they don’t require guest parking,” said Steve Golden, the city’s interim planning services manager.
Some high-density housing opponents are quick to paint a picture of deep-pocketed developers ready to take advantage of density laws to maximize housing allowances and make millions.
Veteran Los Altos realtor Owen Halliday figures the new condominiums will range in price from the high $1 millions to more than $3 million.
“Based on our aging populations and people living longer, I do see an increasing demand for units like these,” he said. “Not senior living, but just low-maintenance, single-level
communities.”
Halliday takes a big-picture view of the growth in Los Altos.
“For those of us who have been around for a long time, it does seem like a lot of change, but we can’t forget that we were the change when we moved here,” he said. “Brand-new houses were built in the 1950s and 1960s to accommodate all of us who wanted a better life in a wonderful community. I see no difference in what is happening now – just remember all those beautiful orchards and fields that were plowed under to make way for new housing that helped make this area the wonderful place it is now. … We should all be able to adapt to a changing world.”
Developer’s viewpoint
Ismail Jan Unlu, developer of the 376 First St. project, proposed rooftop amenities as part of his project – amenities that include barbecues and a jacuzzi. Others have proposed rooftop uses as well.
While some see condos as ideal for older residents, Unlu sees benefits for younger generations of tenants. When people questioned the necessity of rooftop use, suggesting people could visit nearby parks or go downtown, he noted: “People want their privacy. The younger generation, they don’t go downtown, they go online. They want to see a rooftop.”
Unlu, who has lived in the Los Altos area more than 30 years, had been trying to build his 376 First St. condo project the past four years. With the changes in state law favoring higher-density housing, he saw an opportunity to build a project he thought would contribute to the city.
“I know what fits in this town,” said Unlu, a longtime restaurateur who has been running his La Scala (formerly Bella Vita) on the site where he wants to build his condo project.
Unlu, however, is clearly frustrated by what he sees as unreasonable delays and new conditions every time he takes another step in the approval process. The Planning Commission, after deciding it could not legally prevent rooftop use, recommended approval to the Los Altos City Council, with more recommendations for making the building design less bulky looking. His project is set to go before the council this month.
“I’m not a millionaire,” he said of the added costs incurred as a result of project delays.
Unlu sees a well-designed project that meets the criteria for approval.
“If this is the law, why make people wait that long?” he said.
Some residents have objected to the height of Unlu’s project, as they have others along First Street. In the case of 376 First, density-bonus rules enacted by the state allow the building to exceed the city’s 35-foot height limit for residential properties. The rooftop use, however, which includes barbecues and a jacuzzi, means access, which means an elevator reaching the roof. The elevator enclosure increases the overall height to 62 feet.
“The (state) density-bonus law would allow the developer 45 feet – not 62,” wrote Marriott to the commission.
Unlu, however, said people would not see the elevator enclosure from the street.
‘In the driver’s seat’
Mayor Anita Enander will not be feeling sorry for developers anytime soon.
“The developers are in the driver’s seat,” she said. “The city has the burden of proving they don’t need the extra height.”
It used to be that the burden to justify more development was on the developers. But the statewide outcry over the jobs-housing imbalance – particularly in places like Silicon Valley – prompted changes in state law that encourage development at the loss of local control. State Senate bills such as SB 330 and SB 9 have not only encouraged denser development, they’ve allowed for a ministerial process that limits city review and requires objective standards.
SB 330, passed in 2019, limits the public approval process to five meetings. SB 9 allows for subdivision of single-family lots to make way for as many as four units. And new housing element cycles call on cities to dramatically improve their housing-unit quotas. In Los Altos’ case, the target is 1,958 new units by 2031.
“We need to get realistic – where is (higher-density housing) supposed to go?” said resident Jeanine Valadez at the Feb. 17 hearing for 376 First. “Maybe First Street needs to be surrounded by taller buildings and that way you don’t have taller buildings near your single-family home. … It’s either there or it’s in amongst our homes – make a choice.”
And housing in Los Altos may get denser. Two of the city’s Planning Commission members have said at recent meetings they expect the heights only to go up.
“Five- or six-story buildings are going to eventually come to downtown,” said Mehruss Jon Ahi.
Bodner agreed. She recalled that when she first started serving on the commission, “three (stories) sent people nuclear. … In the next eight years, we’re going to be seeing four to six stories.”
For years, First Street was seen by some as the outskirts of the downtown, a narrow road running parallel to Foothill Expressway that featured a hodgepodge of small businesses ranging from auto repair shops to pet hospitals – even a lumber yard.
In the wake of a suffering downtown economy, the city council in 2010 increased height limits on part of First Street to 45 feet to encourage development. It approved height limits and sold city-owned property at Main and First streets that same year to a private developer. A rebuild of Safeway and the addition of a neighboring three-story condominium project at the site of the former post office at 100 First accompanied city work that involved city street, sidewalk and landscaping improvements. But the “canyon” comments started up, prompting a succeeding council in 2016 to lower the height limits again – 30 feet for commercial, 35 for residential. Now those heights are being rendered moot by the density-bonus options.
Some are taking the First Street growth in stride. Los Altos Hardware, a mainstay on First for nearly 40 years, continues its brisk business amid the towering structures rising around it.
“Yes, the hardware store and a few others are in the thick of it with all the new building going on around us,” said Sue Nesmith, store co-owner with her husband, Henry. “We understand that Los Altos needs to comply with state-mandated housing numbers. Henry and I just hope that our new neighbors will love our town as much as we do, support our local events, shop at our local stores and volunteer when needed.”