08_17_22_COVER_art1.jpg

More than 100 artists filled Lincoln Park in Los Altos last weekend for the Rotary Club’s 47th annual Fine Art in the Park event. Rotary Club members Sam and Janet Harding, above, toast to the festivities. Proceeds from artists’ sales – like Sherri Pence Milbank’s ceramics and Cristy Aloysi’s blown glass – fund the club’s charitable endeavors at home and abroad.

08_17_22_COVER_art2.jpg
08_17_22_COVER_art3.jpg

