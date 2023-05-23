The Mountain View-based Community Health Awareness Council is in its 50th year of providing mental health services to local students and families. But the past few years have been tough.

The COVID-19 pandemic saw client demand increase significantly as CHAC personnel transitioned to remote work, raising technology costs. Then increased competition from other mental health providers prompted the nonprofit to provide raises for staff and stipends for its intern therapists, further eating into its budget. Expenses before the pandemic totaled $4.1 million annually (fiscal year 2019-2020). This year, it rose to $5.2 million. CHAC faces a $750,000 deficit for 2022-2023.

