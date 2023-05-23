The Mountain View-based Community Health Awareness Council is in its 50th year of providing mental health services to local students and families. But the past few years have been tough.
The COVID-19 pandemic saw client demand increase significantly as CHAC personnel transitioned to remote work, raising technology costs. Then increased competition from other mental health providers prompted the nonprofit to provide raises for staff and stipends for its intern therapists, further eating into its budget. Expenses before the pandemic totaled $4.1 million annually (fiscal year 2019-2020). This year, it rose to $5.2 million. CHAC faces a $750,000 deficit for 2022-2023.
“We will reduce expenses this summer to start the next fiscal year with a balanced budget matched to guaranteed revenues,” said Anne Ehresman, CHAC’s interim executive director. “Our school partnerships and family resource centers are fully funded. Our clinic (25% of CHAC’s operations) is needing additional resources.”
Santa Clara County, led by supervisors Joe Simitian and Otto Lee, is looking to help. They proposed a CHAC-county partnership at the Board of Supervisors meeting May 9 “to preserve and provide much needed community-based mental health services,” according to a press release issued last week. The partnership with CHAC “could be a new service model for mental health service,” the supervisors said.
One major change could be a transition to acceptance of Medi-Cal reimbursements.
“There’s a shortage of clinicians and therapy options for people,” Ehresman said. “And then there’s also been a lot of reform that’s been happening at the state level and county level, to try to get more funding down the pike to local communities. But most of it has been attached to Medi-Cal funding. CHAC has not been a medical agency. We’ve been a community-based care organization that has had a sliding scale and serves people who maybe don’t have insurance that covers their mental health needs. So, yeah, for us to have some budget woes, people are like, ‘Isn’t there all this money flowing from the state and the feds and the county?’ And we’re like, ‘Yeah, and we don’t qualify for it because of the medical attachment for a lot of those resources. That’s been a little tricky.”
Simitian noted that affordable mental health services can be hard to come by, especially those offered in easy-to-access locations.
“CHAC has built trust with the community and parents, so it’s important that we figure out a way to partner to maintain and expand these much-needed
CHAC’s work is an “integrated care” model of collaborating with school districts – the Los Altos School District, the Mountain View Los Altos High School District, the Mountain View Whisman School District and the Sunnyvale School District – to support students in grades K-12. All school-based programs are provided free of charge to students and their families. CHAC serves nearly 6,000 students in 35 K-12 schools.
The CHAC Clinic in Mountain View also provides counseling for children, teens, adults, couples and families. CHAC’s Family Resource Center collaborates with FIRST 5 Santa Clara County and other partners to help more than 8,000 parents and other caregivers with pre-K children. The nonprofit also has one of the largest American Psychological Association-accredited programs for graduate and doctoral students, providing training for 84 future mental health practitioners
Concerned parents and community leaders founded CHAC 50 years ago. A joint powers authority agreement among local cities (Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View) and school districts (Los Altos, MVLA and Mountain View Whisman) partially funds the program.
“Times change; funding systems change; the regulatory environment changes. I applaud CHAC for recognizing that their model and structure needs to evolve in order to keep serving county residents,” Simitian said. “By collaborating with the county, the organization hopes to be able to accept reimbursement from Medi-Cal for serving low-income patients. The county partnership will help ensure there is no disruption in the essential services CHAC is currently providing.”
And those who benefit from CHAC services now who don’t have Medi-Cal?
“That’s a really important question and will be part of our discernment and learning about if this pathway is a pathway we want to explore,” Ehresman said. “In talking with other behavioral health providers in the area, they have figured out … where they do have a piece of it that is a sliding scale and then a piece of it that is medical reimbursable.”
The next step is for county staff to return to the Board of Supervisors June 13 with options to collaborate or partner with CHAC and its affiliated joint powers authority members. The options could include the county formally joining the joint powers authority.
