Foothill-De Anza Community College District Board of Trustees member Gilbert Wong has been censured by his fellow board members amid allegations of discrimination and harassment toward the president of De Anza College.
The board censured Wong, a trustee since 2016, after a conversation he had with Lloyd Holmes in December. The talk, which included discussion of a succession plan for retiring Chancellor Judy Miner, turned contentious. Holmes, who is Black, accused Wong of offensive, race-related comments. Wong also is accused of violating the Brown Act, the state’s open meetings law, by allegedly discussing a confidential closed meeting with Holmes. The allegations triggered a third-party investigation, resulting in a March 1 report that prompted the board’s decision to censure.
The specifics of the Holmes-Wong encounter have not been disclosed. The Town Crier reached out to Wong and Miner for comment on Thursday (March 30).
The board’s March 28 censure called for Wong to resign. Absent that, he will be stripped of “all roles and responsibilities,” including involvement in finance and accreditation committees. His ability to submit board-approved expenses related to travel and other activities has been rescinded.
Among other directives, Wong has been ordered: not to meet again with Holmes unless accompanied by another board member; not to retaliate against Holmes; and to undergo anti-harassment and anti-discrimination training within six months of the board’s action.
Wong has apologized for his encounter with Holmes, but indicated he will remain on the board. If he wishes, he can appeal the board’s censure decision within 10 days.
The San Jose-based Asian Law Alliance March 28 urged the board not to censure Wong.
“Trustee Wong understands his mistake and has apologized,” said executive director Richard Konda. “Trustee Wong has a stellar public service record.”
“The Foothill-De Anza Community College District has been, and remains, a strong champion of equity and inclusion as hallmarks of student success,” FHDA officials said in a statement provided by spokesperson Carla Maitland. “The district and its Board of Trustees hold high standards for our individual and collective conduct. … This is why the district did not hesitate to call for an independent investigation when (Holmes) came forward with allegations that he had experienced discrimination on the basis of race and color.”
The statement added: “Trustees are supposed to act collectively, act in the best interest of the district and its students, and may not act to individually make decisions about important personnel decisions or the confidentiality of closed board meetings.”
As part of the censure resolution, the board is directing FHDA officials to contact the Public and Law Enforcement Integrity Unit of the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office to investigate the “unauthorized disclosure of confidential closed session discussions and information” to determine a Brown Act violation.
