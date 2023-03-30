Wong

Foothill-De Anza Community College District Board of Trustees member Gilbert Wong has been censured by his fellow board members amid allegations of discrimination and harassment toward the president of De Anza College.

The board censured Wong, a trustee since 2016, after a conversation he had with Lloyd Holmes in December. The talk, which included discussion of a succession plan for retiring Chancellor Judy Miner, turned contentious. Holmes, who is Black, accused Wong of offensive, race-related comments. Wong also is accused of violating the Brown Act, the state’s open meetings law, by allegedly discussing a confidential closed meeting with Holmes. The allegations triggered a third-party investigation, resulting in a March 1 report that prompted the board’s decision to censure.

