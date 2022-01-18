The family of Eitan Weiner, a Los Altos High School graduate who died of an overdose at a Stanford University fraternity house, filed a wrongful death lawsuit just before the two-year anniversary of his death.
The suit filed by Weiner’s mother, father and sister alleges that Stanford failed to take seriously the threat of fentanyl-laced Percocet circulating in Santa Clara County at the time. It also names several students and the Theta Delta Chi (TDX) fraternity, alleging they did not take the necessary actions to prevent Weiner’s death on Jan. 17, 2020.
After two years of silence, Weiner’s parents and older sister are speaking out about the tragedy.
Amir Weiner, an associate professor of history at Stanford, recounted his last meeting with his son, which took place in his campus office 12 hours before Eitan’s death.
“He was bright, and handsome and funny,” Amir said. “And we chatted about politics and history. And I gave him a hug. And I was so proud of him. And the next time that I saw him was in a coffin all bloated.”
Ya’el Weiner, Eitan’s older sister, who graduated from Stanford in 2019, said several families have reached out to the Weiners since Eitan’s death, describing similar tragedies.
The entire family emphasized a desire to prevent overdose deaths like Eitan’s from occurring again. His mother, Julia Erwin-Weiner, associate vice president of
development at Stanford’s Medical Center, said “the other thing that haunts all of us is that there were multiple junctures at which if someone had just said something, there’s a really good chance he would still be alive.”
For Ya’el, the fact that Eitan died just weeks before the beginning of the COVID-19 shutdown adds an extra level of grief. The stay-at-home orders sent her home to Los Altos for spring 2020, where she watched her and Eitan’s childhood friends return home.
“We were just stuck with the whole thought that not only could Eitan have still been alive today, but he could have come home and been home,” Ya’el said.
Eitan would have graduated from Stanford this year. His parents and younger sister still live in Los Altos, a community Julia described as a family.
“Families sometimes have to have hard conversations,” she said, “and this is a conversation about what exists in our community, a danger in our community and a threat to our community.”
Both Julia and Amir said their family has chosen to speak out now to break cultures of silence that enable events like Eitan’s death to occur.
“We can’t bring our son back, but maybe we can save somebody else’s,” Julia said.
Accountability
Along with Stanford, the suit names Eitan’s high school classmate Matthew Ming Carpenter, who has admitted to selling and shipping the pills to Weiner, along with Cole Weston Dill-DeSa, Muhammad Yusuf Khattak and William Corbitt Mitchell. According to the suit, TDX’s resident assistant learned that Eitan had lost the ability to speak or move in the early evening hours of Jan. 15. The RA called 911 at the direction of the dean, but Eitan declined further medical care when first responders arrived. Neither TDX nor Stanford took further action.
The suit alleges, “Defendants Dill-DeSa, Khattak and Mitchell actively concealed evidence and misled first responders and others regarding the presence of controlled substances within the TDX house, the distribution of controlled substances from the TDX house and their and Eitan’s use of controlled substances.”
A janitor discovered Eitan’s body in the bathroom of the TDX fraternity house, hours after his death in the early morning. The Weiners’ lawsuit attributes the tragedy to a combination of the larger institutions’ (Stanford and TDX) and individuals’ failure to take the threat of overdose seriously both in this case and within the larger context of Stanford.
“Whatever the reason,” the complaint reads, “as a result of the defendants’ individual and combined negligence, Eitan Weiner died on January 17, 2020.”
Carpenter admitted to selling controlled substances to Eitan and other students, in a voluntary statement through the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office.
According to the lawsuit, he is scheduled to enter a guilty plea Jan. 27 for violating California’s prohibition against selling narcotics.
When asked for comment, a Stanford University spokesperson told the Town Crier in an email, “We were saddened to receive news of this lawsuit as our community continues to mourn Eitan’s tragic death, and we have great sympathy for his family and those affected by it. Stanford cannot comment on the specifics of the pending litigation, but we can say that we do not agree with many of the allegations in the complaint and we will defend the University against this lawsuit.”