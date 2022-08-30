Matt_Manoukian

Capt. Matt Manoukian makes friends with a young Afghan boy.

 Courtesy of the Manoukian family

State lawmakers recently designated a portion of Interstate 280 in Santa Clara County as the “Captain Matthew Patrick Manoukian Memorial Highway.”

Manoukian, a U.S. Marine who grew up in Los Altos Hills and attended St. Francis High School, was killed in action in Afghanistan Aug. 10, 2012, at age 29.

