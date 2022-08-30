State lawmakers recently designated a portion of Interstate 280 in Santa Clara County as the “Captain Matthew Patrick Manoukian Memorial Highway.”
Manoukian, a U.S. Marine who grew up in Los Altos Hills and attended St. Francis High School, was killed in action in Afghanistan Aug. 10, 2012, at age 29.
“Captain Manoukian’s heart for service and desire to leave the world in a better place than he found it represents the best our country has to offer,” said Assemblymember Marc Berman, who authored Assembly Concurrent Resolution 151 to honor Manoukian’s sacrifice. “To commemorate the 10th anniversary of Captain Manoukian’s ultimate sacrifice to our country, the Captain Matthew Patrick Manoukian Memorial Highway honors his legacy of unwavering bravery, courageous leadership and extraordinary heroism.”
Supported by the Marine Raider Foundation, the Rotary Club of Los Altos, St. Francis High and dozens of families and statewide and community organizations, the legislation designates the portion of I-280 in Los Altos Hills between postmarker 10.741 and postmarker 14.844 to commemorate Manoukian’s service to his community and country.
Manoukian is the son of Silicon Valley judges Peter Manoukian and Patricia Bamattre-Manoukian, and the older brother of Michael and Martin. His paternal grandfather was a survivor of the Armenian genocide and started a new life in the United States, making sure Matthew understood the costs of unchecked oppression.
“Our dearly beloved son, Capt. Matthew Patrick Manoukian, loved his family and friends, loved his Marines, loved his country and loved serving in the United States Marine Corps – bringing hope, freedom and peace to the world. Matthew gave his life for all he loved,” Bamattre-Manoukian said. “Matthew will never be forgotten, and I know that his ‘sacrifice will live on forever in the hearts of all who cherish freedom.’”
Manoukian served two deployments to Iraq and two deployments to Afghanistan. While preparing for his first tour of duty in Iraq, he studied the cultures of the Middle East and learned to speak Arabic. In both Iraq and Afghanistan, Manoukian led efforts focused on bringing stability and security to the respective regions – working with local leaders to establish judicial systems and police forces and unifying local village leadership with district-level governance.
“Captain Matt led from the front and led by example,” said his father, Socrates Peter Manoukian. “He never ordered his Marines to do anything that he would not do and did not do himself. He made every Marine feel important to the success of the mission and earned their respect and trust.”
On Aug. 10, 2012, the Marine Tactical Operations Center where Manoukian was working came under automatic small-arms fire from a rogue Afghan uniformed policeman attacking from inside the perimeter. In the face of a near-certain death, he drew his pistol and engaged the attacker while commanding his Marines to maneuver to safety. Manoukian’s bold and decisive actions assisted in halting the gunman’s assault and forced him to withdraw, enabling Manoukian’s fellow Marines to survive.
ACR 151 passed the California State Legislature with unanimous support and was chaptered into law Aug. 19, shortly after the 10th anniversary of Manoukian’s death.
State Sen. Josh Becker co-authored ACR 151. Both Berman and Becker represent Los Altos, Los Altos Hills and Mountain View.
