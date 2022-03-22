Dr. Sara Cody, Santa Clara County’s top health official, marked the two-year anniversary of the shelter-in-place order last week with an announcement: People may have moved on from COVID, she said, but the disease is not quite done with us.
“The virus continues to mutate and change and re-emerge in different corners of the world, so we actually need to keep doing many of the things that we’re doing – looking out for each other and keeping each other safe,” Cody said at a press conference March 16.
Dr. Daniel Shin, an infectious disease specialist at El Camino Hospital, expressed a similar sentiment when speaking with the Town Crier last week.
Despite the word “endemic” appearing more frequently in news coverage of COVID, Shin said with cases on the rise in Korea, China and a handful of European countries, “right now we’re still in the pandemic phase.”
Shin identified four stages of diseases that health professionals commonly use. Sporadic diseases – like rabies or tetanus – occur randomly. An epidemic, he said, is a “sudden increase in a disease in a short amount of time in a certain location.” COVID began as an epidemic in regions in China; however, as it spread across the world, it became a pandemic – or worldwide phenomenon of epidemic. Endemic diseases are constantly present within the population; the common cold, another coronavirus, and influenza are both endemic in the U.S. Some endemic diseases, such as measles and malaria, are eventually eradicated, though Shin said that’s unlikely to be the case with COVID.
“It mutates too frequently,” he said.
Shin added that it can be hard to predict how a disease might evolve given that viruses can mutate very quickly.
“No one expected something more contagious than the delta variant, and then it happened,” Shin said, referring to the rapid spread of omicron.
Although Shin advised consulting local numbers and public health guidance when assessing the status of the pandemic and determining safety measures to take, he’s keeping an eye on cases in Germany, the Netherlands and Austria.
“Everything that’s happened in Europe happens here about two to three weeks later,” he said.
Even with the highly contagious omicron subvariant BA.2 driving record-high case counts in Germany and Austria, Shin offered one note of hope.
“All pandemics do end,” he said. “They don’t go on forever.”
For the latest information on local COVID case counts and restrictions, visit covid19.sccgov.org.