Last week’s censure of Julia Miller is the latest in a series of reprimands related to the El Camino Healthcare District board member’s alleged tendency to behave inappropriately and abuse her authority as an elected official.

The district’s board of directors voted 4-1 May 16 to censure Miller after three separate El Camino Hospital employee complaints last year prompted an investigation that confirmed her violations of board standards of conduct. The investigator’s report noted that Miller “engaged in harassing and unprofessional behavior,” either leveling criticism at employees at social events or giving orders she had no authority to give. Many of her issues appeared aimed at the marketing department, which Miller felt didn’t do enough to highlight district achievements, according to the report. 

