Sexual battery suspect

Photos courtesy of the Los Altos Police Department.

Stills from the local care facility's surveillance cameras show the suspect of the Saturday sexual battery incident walking with a bike.

The Los Altos Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man suspected of sexual battery on an elderly woman Saturday (Jan. 7).  

Officers responded to a report of sexual battery at an unidentified local care facility at 5:45 p.m., according to Los Altos police. Officers concluded the suspect, who fled the scene on a bicycle, entered the location without authorization and sexually battered the victim. 

