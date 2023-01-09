Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
The Los Altos Police Department is asking the public to help identify a man suspected of sexual battery on an elderly woman Saturday (Jan. 7).
Officers responded to a report of sexual battery at an unidentified local care facility at 5:45 p.m., according to Los Altos police. Officers concluded the suspect, who fled the scene on a bicycle, entered the location without authorization and sexually battered the victim.
According to police, the suspect is described as Black, 5-foot-8 to 6-feet tall, with a thin build and between the age of 20-30. He was seen on the facility’s surveillance cameras wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue or black athletic pants.
