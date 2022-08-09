The city of Mountain View is scheduled to install protected bike lanes and new pedestrian crossings on El Camino Real as part of a repavement project in the coming year.
Maintenance for the central spine in Mountain View is under the jurisdiction of Caltrans, which is working to resurface segments of the roadway that runs from San Francisco to San Jose.
While the city awaits the start of the repavement project, currently set for spring, it is collaborating with Caltrans to improve the busy corridor for pedestrians and cyclists. The project will add protected bikeways, three new pedestrian crossings with flashing lights and upgrades to intersections.
The city is also working to implement bicycle and pedestrian improvements along Stier-
lin Road next year. The plan will add bike arrows on Stierlin between Washington Street and Windmill Park Lane as well as the Stierlin Road slip ramp to Shoreline Boulevard.
The project is linked to an upcoming reversible bus transit lane linking the North Bayshore area to downtown Mountain View in anticipation of development in the area.
The city also plans to add protected bike lanes along Shoreline Road from Montecito Avenue to West Middlefield Road and from Middlefield to Terra Bella Avenue.
Mountain View is also collaborating with Caltrain to create alternate routes from the downtown Transit Center on Castro Street.
The Transit Center Grade Separation and Access Project will add a ramp connecting West Evelyn Avenue with Shoreline Boulevard and an undercrossing to allow pedestrians to cross from the north side of Central Expressway to the Transit Center and downtown Mountain View. Construction is expected to begin in 2025.
In 2022, the city conducted its annual sidewalk and curb repair, replaced traffic signals at Villa Street and Shoreline, and improved the pavement on Park Drive, Sonia Way, Fairchild Drive and Leong Drive.
