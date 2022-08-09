ECRGrantRd_filephoto

CalTrans is has jurisdiction over El Camino Real, pictured at the Grant Road intersection above. It is scheduled to repave Los Altos and Mountain View portions of the highway in 2023. 

 Town Crier File Photo

The city of Mountain View is scheduled to install protected bike lanes and new pedestrian crossings on El Camino Real as part of a repavement project in the coming year.

Maintenance for the central spine in Mountain View is under the jurisdiction of Caltrans, which is working to resurface segments of the roadway that runs from San Francisco to San Jose.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.