pot holes

Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier

Potholes pockmark El Camino Real in Los Altos.

Caltrans, the state agency in charge of maintaining El Camino Real, set a tentative time frame for restoring bumpy and pothole-ridden Los Altos and Mountain View sections of State Route 82.

Motorists can expect Caltrans to begin repaving and restoring the road in the fall and end around winter 2024, according to the Caltrans SR-82 website.

