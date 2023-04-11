Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Caltrans, the state agency in charge of maintaining El Camino Real, set a tentative time frame for restoring bumpy and pothole-ridden Los Altos and Mountain View sections of State Route 82.
Motorists can expect Caltrans to begin repaving and restoring the road in the fall and end around winter 2024, according to the Caltrans SR-82 website.
El Camino Real, which runs from Interstate 280 in San Francisco down the Peninsula to Interstate 880 in San Jose, is dreaded by many motorists in the area because of the damaged pavement along many of the route’s miles.
The project will begin a half-mile north of CA-237 in Mountain View to the intersection of Sand Hill Road in Palo Alto, near Stanford Shopping
Center.
Work will include repairing and repaving sections of the road, installing bike lanes and upgrading curb ramps to fit the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Caltrans website reports. Repairs and changes will meet Capital Preventive Maintenance Program requirements related to ride quality, safety and mobility for pedestrians and bicyclists.
Caltrans did not respond to the Town Crier’s questions regarding where the six miles of improved bike lanes will be located or whether motorists who have sustained car damages because of uneven pavement while traveling down El Camino can ask for monetary compensation from Caltrans.
Los Altos resident Bob Sutis voiced frustration about El Camino’s condition in a comment about potholes on the Town Crier’s website.
“It is not only city streets that need attention but state highways, most notably for Los Altos and (adjoining) cities the El Camino Real, which is torn up from Stanford Shopping Center to Grant Road with a multitude of potholes and pavement craters,” Sutis said in the comments section of a Jan. 24 Town Crier story on potholes.
Sutis called on the mayors of the affected cities to encourage Caltrans to take action and approach repavement with a sense of urgency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments