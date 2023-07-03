Mountain View-based El Camino Health and the Professional Resource for Nurses union, which represents hospital nurses in the El Camino Health system, reached an agreement on a new three-year contract last week.

 The agreement, which took three months of back-and-forth between the health system and union, was ratified June 25 and will remain in effect through June 30, 2026.

