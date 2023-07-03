Mountain View-based El Camino Health and the Professional Resource for Nurses union, which represents hospital nurses in the El Camino Health system, reached an agreement on a new three-year contract last week.
The agreement, which took three months of back-and-forth between the health system and union, was ratified June 25 and will remain in effect through June 30, 2026.
The “mutually beneficial” agreement, according to an El Camino Health news release, provides continued benefits, competitive pay and recognition of dedication, and ensures El Camino Health can provide care to the community.
One of the major changes from previous agreements centered on wages, said Christopher Brown, El Camino Health’s director of strategic communications.
“The contract is a three-year agreement with an increase in wages of 6% in the first year and 5% in the last two years of the contract,” he said. “As a complete package, the agreement is mutually beneficial and competitive with other health-care providers in the Bay Area.”
Although the Town Crier tried to access the agreement to provide further details, Brown said the health system and union are working to update the agreement after its ratification. It will be available “at some point in the future” after the update, he added.
“This new agreement is a testament to our strong commitment to our nurses as well as our patients, who choose to seek care at El Camino Health,” said Dan Woods, CEO of El Camino Health, in the release. “The fact that we were able to reach consensus just three months after discussions began is a testament to the professionalism of the El Camino Hospital and PRN negotiating teams.”
