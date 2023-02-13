Julie Kliger has no idea why the El Camino Healthcare District Board of Directors ousted her from her post on the hospital board last week.
“It was a surprise,” said Kliger, the day after the district board Feb. 8 voted not to reappoint her to the 10-member hospital board. “I was not given any heads-up, nor was anything written in the packet presented or agenda.”
The Los Altos native, who now lives in Oakland and still owns a home locally, is a Harvard University-educated nurse with a 30-year career in hospital and health-care operations. She was convinced she was making a positive difference on the hospital board, which deals with the day-to-day operations of El Camino Hospital. The board comprises the five publicly elected district directors and five expert appointees. Kliger had served since 2018.
The reasons behind her rejection were not readily apparent in the discussion at last week’s board meeting. After the cut-and-dried approval of hospital board member Bob Rebitzer for another three years, the board faced another recommendation not to reappoint Kliger, the only nursing representative on the board. Both recommendations were made by an ad hoc committee including hospital board members Lanhee Chen and Jack Po, and district members Dr. Peter Fung and Julia Miller.
Miller, who as district board chairperson was leading the meeting, said discussion on the matter was reserved for closed session. Her colleagues corrected her, noting that board members were not employees and therefore not subject to confidential discussion.
District board director John Zoglin reminded the board that such issues had been discussed openly in public before.
Miller had Fung read the ad hoc committee’s report, which listed qualities desired for “ideal board members” but failed to address Kliger’s specific situation. Fung said the ad hoc committee’s recommendation not to reappoint Kliger was unanimous.
Zoglin, Kliger’s most notable supporter, asked what “metrics” were used to
determine the ad hoc committee’s decision. Miller said a “metric sheet was provided by the consultants.”
Reached for comment, Miller said, “The hospital has a policy that marketing addresses all media requests.”
A statement attributed to hospital CEO Dan Woods read in part: “The hospital board makes changes to board
composition to ensure a balance of competencies, wide set of experiences, and diversity are maintained for the successful performance of El Camino Health.”
“No competencies were asked of me, no formal metrics were used,” Kliger said of her 30-minute interview with the ad hoc committee. “In fact, a couple of questions included asking me about my resume formatting. Actually, I was not asked anything concrete about my competencies or skills.”
“I believe Julie’s an incredibly valuable member,” Zoglin said. “She did incredible work on the (board’s) quality committee. … It’s valuable to have a nurse and different perspective on the board. … I would prefer to keep her. I’ve also seen that it often takes two or three years for board members to get up to speed to make contributions. And so it’s where the sweet spot is often their second and third terms in terms of when they can add the most, and this would be her third term.”
District board member Dr. George Ting said he was “still trying to formulate” his vote.
“As this discussion occurred,” Ting said, “were we privy to know there were some negative aspects like competencies that weren’t exhibited that are desirable, or is it just sort of an overall gestalt of the person?”
Miller, Fung and board member Dr. Carol Somersille voted in favor of the motion not to reappoint Kliger, while Zoglin voted against and Ting abstained.
