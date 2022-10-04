10_05_22_NEWS_edith

Anne Wojcicki, left, and Taylor Robinson, right, of the Anne Wojcicki Foundation, lead a meeting on traffic solutions for the intersection of Edith Avenue and Foothill Expressway.

 Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier

A grassroots campaign for safer downtown Los Altos streets and intersections is underway, led by the high-profile co-founder of 23andMe.

Los Altos Hills resident Anne Wojcicki, through her Anne Wojcicki Foundation, has been spearheading outreach to Los Altos and Santa Clara County officials, chiefly over the problem intersection at Edith Avenue and Foothill Expressway. Her son was nearly hit by a passing vehicle at the intersection in July, prompting her to take action.

caseyroche

I applaud Anne Wojcicki for getting involved in this. I'm sure she's a very busy woman. It's a good example of making small changes that make the community better for all of us.

