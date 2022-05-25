A group of downtown Los Altos retailers raised concerns about enforcement of the city’s parklet program in a letter sent to the city council and city staff last week.
Launched in October 2020 after the city ended its weekend street-closure program, the park-
let program allows businesses that operate “dining facilities” in the downtown area to create a dining patio on the parking spaces located in front of their restaurants.
Retailers Ellen Biolsi of Cranberry Scoop, Khatchig Jingirian of Smythe & Cross Fine Jewelry, Rita Tjhoi of Kids Only, Millie Talledo of Répéter and retiring owner of Adventure Toys & Teachers’ Supplies Leslie Chiaverini argued that the recently constructed Manresa Bread park-
let in front of 265 State St. and the Boba Guys’ parklet in front of the adjacent former European Cobblery shop at 385 State St. violate city policy in a number of ways.
The group, which did not claim to speak for downtown retailers as a whole, wrote, “While we support the use of the parklet program over the past several years designed to help ensure the survival of our restaurant colleagues during the unprecedented COVID restrictions imposed by the Santa Clara County, we feel the program has (become) eroded and misused.”
Seating for takeout
The letter implied that as takeout businesses, Manresa Bread and Boba Guys may not meet the criteria for parklet eligibility.
“Wouldn’t all retail leases like to have use of an additional 1000 sq. feet of retail space unpaid for on city property in front of their locations?” the letter stated.
Anthony Carnesecca, economic development administrator for the city, clarified that the intention of the program is to expand outdoor dining possibilities, adding that it is available to “anyone that is serving food.” Carnesecca compared Manresa Bread to Main Street’s Red Berry Coffee Bar, which sells both coffee and food, while acknowledging that Manresa has a smaller menu.
Events & sidewalk use
The retailers’ critique also focused on recent events held by Linden Tree Books in the Manresa Bread parklet, though it mentioned neither business by name. The email argued that a “neighboring nonfood business publicly and openly communicating in our local newspaper and their business communication with consumers that this is for their use” violates the terms of the program.
The parklet is “intended for Manresa’s use. … It’s really intended for restaurants and not retail use,” Carnesecca said. He noted, however, that there is no problem with a retailer and restaurant collaborating to hold a joint event in a parklet.
Parking
When asked if she would be interested in the parklet program expanding to include retail businesses, Biolsi said her primary concern is parking spaces.
“Parking spaces downtown are so valuable and should be treated as such,” she told the Town Crier.
The letter also pointed out that Manresa’s parklet is only permitted to take up two parking spaces, though it takes up three.
“One of the big concerns was that people were parking in the (restricted) spot (in front of Biolsi’s Cranberry Scoop),” Carnesecca said.
Carnesecca said Manresa planned to remove the additional parklet length, returning a full parking space to State Street. The city plans to repaint the curb on the corner of State and Second streets to clarify where parking is permitted and prohibited in front of Cranberry Scoop.
The four properties in question – Manresa Bread, Boba Guys, Linden Tree Books and the former European Cobblery – are tenants of Anne Wojcicki’s Los Altos Community Investments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments