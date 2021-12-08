Downtown parklets are here for the foreseeable future. Los Altos City Council members Nov. 30 approved a new parklet program for continued outdoor dining once the current program under a COVID-19 emergency order expires.
The program passed on a 3-2 vote, with Mayor Neysa Fligor and councilmembers Sally Meadows and Jonathan Weinberg in favor. Vice Mayor Anita Enander and Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng dissented.
However, council members unanimously approved Lee Eng’s added motion to require that the program return to the council for a progress report a year after it starts.
The current parklet program, which allows outdoor dining in the parking spots in front of restaurants, is operating under a COVID-related emergency order and does not yet have a specific timeline for conclusion. The new program, which includes fees for parklet use, would begin after the emergency order ends. The new program’s parklet options are decks and street level, with green as the predominant color requirement. The 500-pound wine barrels used to act as safety barriers would continue to be used.
Those in favor of continuing the downtown parklets touted their success at bringing in additional downtown foot traffic and helping retail businesses as well as restaurants. Opponents cited a loss of 68 parking spaces taken up by the 18 parklets and a lack of fairness to the retailers.
The current parklet program, meant to help restaurants cope with pandemic-induced restrictions, doesn’t charge a fee and allows the parklets to extend past restaurant frontage to neighboring storefronts. That would not change under the new program, but restaurants would be charged a $500 application fee, followed by an annual $100 fee.
That’s too low, some speakers told the council.
“The city is not getting its money’s worth for the real estate it is giving to its restaurants,” said resident Freddie Wheeler.
“They are giving away one-quarter of our State and Main street parking – that’s not OK,” said Jon Baer, who cited $3 million to $6 million in replacement costs for the spaces. “(Restaurants) need to pony up if they want that longer term.”
“Trying to recoup fees on parking spaces not getting paid for seems like a slap in the face,” Joe Beninato said. “Let’s support our businesses instead of punishing them.”
Resident Bill Sheppard countered opponents’ assertions.
“The usual group of commenters continues to conflate the value of private land with what we are charging or even what we should be charging,” Sheppard said. “So, the fact that Carmel may be charging $1,000 for parking spaces has no bearing on the value that the parklets are bringing for us.”
Fair to retailers?
Although Weinberg acknowledged the fees are “a bit low,” he noted that “the business community is coming out of a very difficult situation.”
Enander and Lee Eng raised concerns about the impacts on retail businesses.
“There is concern that retailers aren’t given the same opportunity, and I want this program to be fair,” Lee Eng said.
“I think asking people to move into a more permanent situation when we still have the uncertainties … is a little premature,” said Enander, who proposed a one-year pilot program after the emergency order ends, a motion that failed on a 3-2 vote. “I’m not comfortable with design requirements with a permanent arrangement – I don’t find the barrels attractive the way they are currently deployed. I want (parklets) to be more attractive than what we currently have.”
Still, the permanent program had the support of the both the Los Altos Chamber of Commerce and downtown Los Altos Village Association.
“The parklets have been vital in bringing back the foot traffic to downtown Los Altos,” said chamber president Kim Mosley. “They’re helping retailers as well – we have a harmonious type of situation.”
Vickie Breslin, owner of The Post restaurant at First and Main streets, said the parklets have “brought back a sense of community and people wanting to be downtown.”
She said a permanent program would allow restaurants to invest in and improve their parklets.
“(The retailers) are for it as well,” Breslin said. “The faster we move forward with a permanent program, the faster we can see our parklets not only thriving more, but the downtown looking even better and appealing to people from all over.”