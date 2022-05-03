Hope Street in Mountain View is the target of 17 auto burglaries reported between the beginning of the year and mid-April.
The vast majority are concentrated in the past two months, with nine reported in public lots. In the expanded time frame from Jan. 1 to April 21, the number of reported auto burglaries rises to 23.
A handful of reported auto burglaries occurred in city lots on Castro Street’s other parallel street, Bryant Street; however, Bryant and its public lots haven’t experienced anything like the high volume of burglaries on Hope Street.
The reason for the spike is somewhat of a mystery.
The Town Crier reached out to the Mountain View Police Department, but officials declined to comment, citing an ongoing investigation.
Trends
For the most part, burglaries were reported in the early morning, between approximately 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m.; however, some were reported midday, such as one of the six logged auto burglaries at 1:30 p.m. April 15. As for location trends, the 300 block of Hope, between California and West Dana streets, was the most heavily hit. Among burglaries reported in a public lot, five of the 11 were in public lot 6.
The number of burglaries surged throughout April as well, with one reported in January, one in March and the remaining 23 between April 5 and April 21.
The Town Crier contacted local businesses adjacent to public lot 6, but received no response. A reporter also contacted Hope’s Corner, a high-profile organization that provides free meals, which is near public lot 7, but representatives had not heard anything about the crime spree.