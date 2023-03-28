Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Before power went out March 14 at Aurum, the Indian bistro in downtown Los Altos, employees were struggling to dismantle the restaurant’s outdoor dining area as high winds violently whipped the plastic tent and heaters.
When a blackout occurred, restaurant chef and owner Manish Tyagi expected power to return in a matter of hours, not days.
Aurum, which opened two years ago at 132 State St., went dark at 11:30 a.m. March 14 and power didn’t resume until the evening of March 16, Tyagi said.
In the aftermath of the outage, the restaurant canceled orders and rented a refrigerated truck to prevent food that had already been cooked from spoiling.
But like many other restaurant owners in downtown Los Altos, Tyagi had to discard many spoiled goods.
“You can’t keep perishables, like seafood,” he said. “Certain items which were in walk-in coolers, a few of them we were able to save in the refrigerated van. But most of the stuff, like seafood and protein, we had to throw because they could not last.”
Deliveries to the restaurant are often made on Mondays and Tuesdays, he said, and some were made after the power had already gone out.
He estimated the restaurant suffered a total loss of $45,000; in addition to $30,000 of spoiled produce, three of the five heaters the restaurant had set up for outdoor dining were damaged by the high winds, costing the restaurant $15,000.
Tal Palo, a cafe and shop at 149 Main St. that is open Tuesdays through Fridays, lost power in the late afternoon hours March 14 – and lost all of its inventory, despite efforts to
save it.
“We were just finishing up our last tables and I decided to go to the nearest grocer to buy ice bags to save any inventory in (the) fridge we had,” co-owner Adriana Dominguez told the Town Crier in an email.
But the cafe, which opened in December, sustained approximately $1,000 in food spoilage, she said.
Although the loss was significant for both businesses, neither Tyagi nor Dominguez plan to file a damage claim with PG&E; Tyagi said he’s working with his insurance company. The PG&E claims option is available for businesses that lose power for more than 48 hours because of severe storm conditions.
“As we may be hurt by the loss of business and product lost, we feel extremely grateful for our well-being and used the moment of pause to continue to add loving touches to our new business,” Dominguez said. “We have experienced a lot as parents and as business owners that we take challenges as ways to grow and find ways to make the most of what we do have.”
Businesses wishing to file a claim for monetary compensation due to damages from outages lasting more than 48 hours can visit claims.ss.pge.com.
Homeowners can check their storm inconvenience compensation eligibility at
