Santa Clara County sheriff  candidates retired Capt. Kevin Jensen and former Palo Alto Police Chief Robert Jonsen traded accusations of corruption over the weekend, with Jensen accusing Jonsen of receiving support from retiring Sheriff Laurie Smith. Jonsen accused Jensen of offering a “quid pro quo” to former candidate Christine Nagaye.

Jensen

Smith announced in March her plan to retire at the end of her current term. Under her watch, the embattled 24-year sheriff faced civil grand jury charges of corruption, a vote of no-confidence from the County Board of Supervisors, pay-to-play allegations regarding the granting of gun permits and accusations of mismanaging the county jail system. She is currently on trial in civil court, accused of public corruption.

Jonsen

