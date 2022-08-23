When it comes to local and regional Democratic politics, few have had as much influence – and enjoyed as much respect – as Emily “Emy” Thurber of Los Altos. For more than 30 years, she has been a go-to community leader, committed to such causes as the environment and women’s rights. If you were a Democratic candidate in Santa Clara County and wanted to get elected, you went to see Thurber.

“Emy Thurber is the heart and soul of the local Democratic Party,” said Bill James of Los Altos, chairperson of the Santa Clara County Democratic Party. “Emy has mentored countless candidates, elected officials and Democratic Party leaders through the years.”

