The Los Altos City Council was scheduled Tuesday to sign off on two fenced-in dog park locations as well as consider a massive housing development on First Street.
The meeting, which occurred after Monday’s deadline for the Town Crier’s print edition, had council members mulling dog park options at the civic center, adjacent to Hillview Soccer Field, and at McKenzie Park west. The north Los Altos option near the soccer field involved a 6,300-square-foot space, and another 10,500-square-foot site north of the soccer field in what is currently parking space. The McKenzie option in south Los Altos involved a 7,200-square-foot triangular space adjacent to the park’s tennis courts.
Also on the agenda: a design review and subdivision approvals for a four-story, 50-unit multifamily housing project at 355 First St. The 56-foot-tall project qualifies for a density-bonus concession that allows the height variance. The concession is because three of the units are proposed at the very-low-income level (households making 50% of the average median income). The city’s Planning Commission and Complete Streets Commission have recommended approval.
Dog parks
The council was set to approve the first reading of an ordinance amending the city’s municipal code to allow for the installation of the two dog parks. It would also authorize a $100,000 allocation – $50,000 for each park – for the fencing and other aspects of installation.
Ongoing maintenance of the parks was estimated at $16,000 annually.
The initial civic center site suggested by city staff featured a space located east of the soccer field. Per comments from Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng at the Jan. 11 council meeting about an alternative location relative to the soccer field, city staff added a site north of the field, currently used for 16 parking spaces. A portable building used by the Friends of the Library of Los Altos group is also at the alternative location.
Virtually no opposition to the civic center site arose. However, the city has been flooded with correspondence from residents near McKenzie Park who object to the proposed fenced-in site. Correspondence included a 34-signature petition and notes from relatives of the McKenzie family that donated the parkland to the city in 1965.
In general, opponents cited a loss of green space at the expense of a specific use.
“I urge you to keep our green space available for all creatures two-legged and four-legged,” wrote
Barbara Adey to the council.
“I was surprised to learn how such a small triangle of green-
space (proposed for the dog park) is enjoyed by a wide range of people for a variety of purposes,” added John Snedigar.
A persistent rumor, repeatedly denied by city officials, was that “protected trees” at the site would be removed to accommodate the dog park.
“After council had made the initial discussion, someone posted signs on the trees (at McKenzie) saying they would be removed,” City Manager Gabriel Engeland said. “They were only up for a few hours, but it appears the pictures were widely circulated.”
First Street project
The 355 First St. project, proposed by applicant DeNardi Wang Homes, involves a 79,855-square-foot structure on a 0.64-acre site with two levels of underground parking totaling 113 parking spaces. Also included: 34 interior bicycle parking spaces and a private rooftop area.
The proposed site, at the intersection of First and Whitney streets, is currently occupied by seven buildings that include a hair salon, a coin shop, an office building and a single-family residence. They would be demolished to make way for the development.
The project is expected to generate $195,200 in park in-lieu fees, $16,636 in traffic impact fees and up to $200,000 for a Los Altos public art fund.
“While the project includes an increase in scale from existing buildings, it is compatible with height, mass, and bulk with … the projects approved by the city council in the neighborhood context,” a city staff report said.