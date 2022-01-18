Acknowledging there is no “perfect solution” balancing the needs of dog owners and worried neighbors, the Los Altos City Council is moving ahead with fenced-in dog park locations in both north and south Los Altos.
In two separate motions, council members Jan. 11 approved conceptual plans for parks at the civic center, next to Hillview Soccer Field, and at McKenzie Park west. Next come specific plans, including where the parks would be situated and an amendment to the city’s municipal code to allow for their construction.
Council members voted 5-0 for the Hillview plan, which allows for a small space adjacent to the soccer field. Members approved the McKenzie option – as much as 20,000 square feet next to the McKenzie tennis courts – by a 4-1 vote, with Councilmember Neysa Fligor in opposition.
City Manager Gabriel Engeland said next steps include approval of funding for constructing the parks. An estimated $100,000, or $50,000 per park, allocated from park-in-lieu fees was proposed at the council’s Jan. 11 meeting.
Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng suggested placing the area at the west side of Hillview Soccer Field instead of the east, as initially proposed. Engeland said city staff plan to return to the Feb. 8 council meeting for further discussion and final actions.
Staff estimated the parks could be constructed within three to four months of final approvals.
“I want to congratulate all of my colleagues and the staff, all of those who currently and formerly served on the Parks and Recreation Commission. I want to thank everyone who has participated in any way shape or form,” Mayor Anita Enander said after the actions, the culmination of years of discussion. “We all know this is not a perfect solution to meet every need for every person in the city, whether or not you own a dog – but this represents a very substantial step for our city. I am just really happy with all of this and happy with all the effort that everyone has put forward.”
Addressing residents’ concerns
The council last week signed off on conceptual plans over objections from some residents, who felt – particularly in the case of McKenzie – that park space was being taken away to benefit one specific group.
“Parks are for all Los Altans,” Barbara Ade said. “We can all share the space rather than ruining the park with a fenced-in dog park.”
Some called for off-leash hours as an alternative, but council members noted last year’s off-leash hours pilot program at Hillview Baseball Field elicited concerns about the lack of fencing. Those concerns prompted the council to go with fenced-in proposals.
City staff cited feedback from residents regarding McKenzie that included the prospect of dogs urinating on park trees and damaging them. Manny Hernandez, municipal services director, said the city consulted with an arborist several years ago and noted there are “measures we can take to mitigate or eliminate those issues.”
Hernandez anticipated minimal impact on park maintenance as a result of the dog parks.
Approximately 15 speakers signed into the virtual meeting, with support and opposition roughly even. There was extensive written correspondence on the matter as well, with dozens of residents expressing views.
Longtime resident Frank Martin wanted off-leash hours, noting a lack of space with the fenced-in options.
“None of the dog parks you’ve cited are large enough for any of our dogs to get sufficient exercise,” Martin told the council.
He also cited issues with cost that he felt the city was underestimating.
Teresa Morris, who serves on the city’s Parks and Recreation Commission, reported that feedback from workshops the commission conducted in early 2020 revealed most residents preferred off-leash hours to fenced-in
options.
“There is an obligation of council members to represent the best interests of (residents),” she said. “Bypassing their input and choosing to move ahead with a fenced-in location is wrong.”
Supporters weigh in
However, there was a strong contingent of support for dog parks represented at the meeting. Bette Houtchens and Lisa Deegan said they were among 343 members of the Hillview Dog Park Preservation Society, which formed during last year’s pilot off-leash hours program at Hillview Baseball Field. Off-leash users reported bonding with one another and forming friendships.
Deegan supported the new Hillview fenced-in park and added that backers were “eager to collaborate with staff on a
design.”
She said the proposed location addresses concerns raised during the pilot program such as safety, noise and proximity to housing.
Data collected in a 2018 survey suggested 35-40% of Los Altos households owned dogs. One written comment concluded that 60-65% of the remaining households that didn’t have dogs were against dog parks.
In response to comments that most residents opposed fenced-in parks, Jeanine Valadez suggested those comments were based on dated information.
“We must stop looking at the past for understanding the role the dogs currently play in the lives of Los Altos residents,” she said. “The number of dogs here has exploded over the last two years, even over the last 18 months – making all findings of the past, even the recent past, null
and void.”
“I think the perception (of more dogs) comes from the large number of pet adoptions that took place during the pandemic,” Engeland said. “Also, council learned a lot from the off-leash trial. The data that was collected led to the trial, and this became another, powerful data point. The trial showed there was a heavy use of the amenity and that without fencing, the incidents with dogs increased substantially.”
Valadez, a proponent of fenced-in parks, has been a vocal opponent of off-leash hours.
“It is the protection of fearful people, waterways and trees, and the safety of dogs that make unfenced, off-leash parks an absolute no-go and a liability issue for the city,” she said.
Time for action
Councilmember Sally Meadows agreed with the premise that a fenced-in option offered increased safety. She noted that she had opposed fenced-in options at the workshops, but the off-leash pilot program changed her mind.
Meadows expressed reservations about the Hillview site, citing parking problems and neighborhood input, but she ultimately supported the option.
In addition, its relatively small size and narrow rectangular shape drew concern. Councilmember Neysa Fligor called it a dog run as opposed to a park. But, she concluded, “that, for me, is the best location.”
She did not support south Los Altos sites as a permanent location, preferring a pilot program or considering McKenzie only after trying out the Hillview
option.
But Councilmember Jonathan Weinberg noted, “there is a very real perception in the southern part of the city that it gets the short end of the shaft. There are members of the southern part of the city that will say, ‘Oh, sure, the northern part of the city gets a permanent dog park and we get some kind of a trial one. … You need to treat them both as permanent. … If it doesn’t work, we can always come back and
revisit it.”
“Some commenters state that a ‘yes’ vote will disregard citizen input – so will a ‘no’ vote,” Bill Sheppard said. “Such is the life of an elected official. … Enough paralysis by analysis – it’s time for action.”