The Los Altos City Council was set to consider at least two choices for fenced-in dog parks at its Tuesday meeting, held after the Town Crier’s press deadline.
Based on discussion in November at the conclusion of an off-leash pilot program at Hillview Baseball Field, the council asked city staff to offer options for fenced-in areas – balancing the needs of dog owners with the concerns of upset residents who felt the lack of fencing posed a safety issue.
The top two proposals involve one in north Los Altos at the civic center (next to Hillview Soccer Field) and another at McKenzie Park in south Los Altos. The city proposes budgeting $100,000 for the parks, allocated from the city’s park-in-lieu funds. Park-in-lieu funds come from fees assessed developers based on projected project impacts.
City staff recommended another dog park at Heritage Oaks Park in the event council members wanted to consider a third alternative.
The city’s parks and recreation staff established criteria for prioritizing which sites would work best for a dog park, including sufficient size and parking,
a buffer from residential homes, access to water and no shared-use spaces. The McKenzie Park site was considered the best choice, followed by Heritage Oaks, the civic center site and Rosita Park. Hillview Baseball Field, which proved a popular gathering place for dogs and their owners over the course of the pilot program, ranked seventh among the nine options. Problems with the location centered on its close proximity to homes and how that might trigger noise and safety concerns.
Historically, attempts at establishing dog parks in Los Altos have been thwarted by neighbors opposed to such uses at open spaces near their homes. For the most recent effort, initiated in 2017, the city’s parks and recreation division and commission conducted a survey, held public input meetings and considered numerous options before settling on last year’s off-leash-hours program as the option perceived to draw the least opposition.
The dog parks proposal was the only discussion item on Tuesday’s council agenda.