Los Altos city officials held a ceremonial burial for a time capsule Dec. 9 outside the new Los Altos Community Center. The capsule, set to be unearthed in 45 years, contains a range of items chronicling the center’s October opening and the community’s response to the COVID pandemic.
The time capsule, according to an accompanying plaque, is “commemorating the opening of the new community center
during unprecedented times.”
The capsule was the idea of outgoing Mayor Neysa Fligor, who wanted to commemorate the times during which the new community center was opened. The center, a 24,500-square-foot, $38.3 million facility at 97 Hillview Ave., had its grand opening in early October.
Many of the contents are community center- and pandemic-related: a copy of the
COVID-19 emergency order; the program from the grand opening; a piece of ribbon from the center’s ribbon-cutting; a hand sanitizer bottle; a Town Crier article about the center’s opening; and a social-distancing sign.
Donna Legge, the city’s Recreation and Community Services director, also noted a collection of comments from residents who were asked to offer a “silver lining” about living under pandemic conditions; and she pointed to a ceremonial sage from the Muwekma Ohlone Tribe used Sept. 16 to “cleanse and bless the facility” prior to the opening. The Ohlones were early settlers in the area now occupied by Los Altos.
Also included: a “fun facts” sheet for 2021, describing the movies and songs of the day; and a sock monkey, representative of a group of seniors who have met regularly for decades at the city’s community center to make the stuffed animals for sick children, using donated materials.
Capturing the moment
Fligor said the capsule “was really an opportunity for us as a city to capture what we’ve all been going through the last two years. … The idea was, how do we capture this moment, but more importantly, how do we capture the fact that during these unprecedented times, we were able to build a community center? And so that’s why I thought it was worth doing a time capsule … so that 45 years from now, our community can really look back and understand how resilient we were and what we were able to do during a global pandemic.”
City officials decided on 45 years as the time length because it was 45 years ago that the city of Los Altos began using the old Hillview School facilities as its community center. The city demolished the deteriorating Hillview buildings to make way for the new facility.
New Mayor Anita Enander, appointed Dec. 7, helped lead fellow council members in a ceremonial groundbreaking with shovels. Also in attendance were newly named Vice Mayor Sally Meadows and Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng.
“You all know what a special day this is,” Enander said to city staff on hand for the ceremony. “Almost as special as the day we opened this community center. So many people did so much to make this happen.”
“I don’t know if I’ll be around in 45 years when we uncover the time capsule, but I really hope the future generation that does will really appreciate all the work that you all did, that the council did, and so many more people,” Fligor added.
The fiberglass-cased time capsule won’t actually be buried until city officials ensure there is no conflicting infrastructure underground.
It will be buried approximately 6 feet underground, Legge said, at an unspecified date.