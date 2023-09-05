Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
A Los Altos developer charged with defrauding numerous investors has surrendered his passport and is not allowed to raise any more investor funding.
Although Vahe Tashjian is out on $100,000 bail, a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge ordered the conditions related to his release at an Aug. 17 hearing. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office has charged Tashjian with 23 counts of embezzlement. The case may be headed toward a jury trial with an Oct. 17 pre-trial hearing scheduled next.
“Typically, people charged with theft-related crimes do not spend their pre-trial days in custody, but we can ask the judge to order certain conditions related to their release,” said Victoria Robinson, a deputy district attorney prosecuting the case. “And in this case, I asked that the judge take his passport, and also order that he not act as a fiduciary or solicit investors, or otherwise handle the money of third parties.”
An attorney for Tashjian argued that cutting him off from investors is depriving him of making a living in his licensed fields of real estate and construction. All along, Tashjian has denied the numerous charges against him.
The criminal charges brought against Tashjian are on top of a host of civic cases that have wended through the county court system for years. Investors have cited misappropriation of funds as Tashjian allegedly funneled money from one project to another without investors’ knowledge, and he promised large returns on investments.
Faced with millions in debt, Tashjian filed for bankruptcy with his company, Dutchints Development LLC, in 2021. That same year, his 5150 El Camino Real property fell into receivership. Tashjian had planned a 196-unit condominium project for the site, a proposal the Los Altos City Council approved in 2019. Prometheus Real Estate Group purchased the loan and is readying a project proposal of its own for the site.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments