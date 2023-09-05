Tashjian

Tashjian, above right, has been denied investment opportunities following his charges.

A Los Altos developer charged with defrauding numerous investors has surrendered his passport and is not allowed to raise any more investor funding. 

Although Vahe Tashjian is out on $100,000 bail, a Santa Clara County Superior Court judge ordered the conditions related to his release at an Aug. 17 hearing. The Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office has charged Tashjian with 23 counts of embezzlement. The case may be headed toward a jury trial with an Oct. 17 pre-trial hearing scheduled next. 

