There is light at the end of the proverbial tunnel for the long-delayed mixed-use project at 1540 Miramonte Ave. in Loyola Corners.
Even though the siding and stucco have yet to be put on, other infrastructure work, such as a dedicated fire line, has been installed. Next up is a utility line for PG&E.
“We are much further along than it looks from the outside,” said developer Scott Daniels.
The Los Altos City Council approved the two-story project, with retail on the bottom floor and four apartment units on top, in 2016. Approval of a parcel map for the project followed in 2017.
Daniels said construction has been hampered by a planning moratorium, some design issues that needed fixing and, finally, the COVID-19 pandemic. The lack of available workers and supply-chain problems added to the delays.
“The project got off-sequenced,” he said. “It’s really hard to move forward and gain momentum when you have this kind of stuff going on.”
Daniels expects the project to be completed before the end of the year.
He said he has stuck with the original project goals of high-quality design and finishes. The building has the same footprint, but the building layout, he added, is more “cohesive.”
He improved the apartments with additional bathrooms. Three of the units are two-bedroom, two-bath, while a fourth unit is two-bedroom, 1.5 baths.
The delays have raised some questions from Loyola Corners neighbors, and Daniels said he’s met with a number of them.
“Many neighbors wonder why it is taking so long to complete the project,” said Loyola Corners resident Teresa Morris.
“We’re experienced and well-funded – that isn’t the issue,” Daniels said. “We’re working through a series of different things. Within 75 days, the exterior is going to look very finished.”
Morris noted the project has been mentioned at nearly every city meeting in recent years related to Loyola Corners.
“We are all looking forward to it being completed,” she said.
