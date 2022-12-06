Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
The Los Altos City Council approved a flag-raising policy that would allow flags for council-approved special occasions – such as recognition of Gay Pride Month – to share space with the city, state and federal flags atop city poles.
On a 3-2 vote, the council Nov. 29 opted to allow case-by-case applications for special flags that would be vetted by council members, despite arguments that no other flags should interfere with placement of the current ones.
“I believe, as a city, if there is speech or positions we support, the way for us to do it is to raise the flag,” Councilmember Neysa Fligor said. “But I am concerned about the slippery slope.”
Fligor, along with Vice Mayor Sally Meadows and Councilmember Jonathan Weinberg, agreed to formally adopt the city’s current review policy, with the city adding “additional guidance.”
“When a flag raising is approved, the City Council would be required to adopt the particular flag as government speech,” city staff said in a report to the council. “Public agencies have the right to free speech on their own property, which means the City Council can convey any message or symbol as their own speech on their own property without opening it into a public forum.”
However, city staff noted that the second option of limiting flag raising to flags of the United States, the state of California and the city of Los Altos was “the legally safest option.”
“I don’t think, if we adopt this policy – there’s not going to be hordes of people banging on the doors of city hall for everything under the sun,” added Councilman Jonathan Weinberg. “There are some flags council would like to adopt as public speech, and I think we should have the opportunity to do that.”
Those against the more inclusive policy – both Mayor Anita Enander and Councilmember Lynette Lee Eng opposed it – questioned its appropriateness. Lee Eng said the applications could create more controversy and take away from productive city business.
“Flags as a way of signaling things is not universal among cultures,” Enander said. “What could be emblematic for one group could be intimidating for others. … I would prefer to retain a policy that limits us to the three flags behind us.”
Other action
In other action, the council:
• Approved $92,198 in park-in-lieu fees for the purchase and installation of two shade structures on playgrounds at McKenzie Park and the Los Altos Community Center.
Manny Hernandez, parks and recreation director, said the shades were purchased to prevent playground equipment from becoming overheated during hot summer months. Although one speaker questioned the cost of the purchases, Hernandez said the city went with the lowest bidder, Ross Recreation Equipment, and the price was the going rate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments