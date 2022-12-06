flags

The federal, state and city flags fly over Veterans Community Plaza in downtown Los Altos last week. The city council voted to consider raising other flags on a case-by-case basis.

The Los Altos City Council approved a flag-raising policy that would allow flags for council-approved special occasions – such as recognition of Gay Pride Month – to share space with the city, state and federal flags atop city poles.

On a 3-2 vote, the council Nov. 29 opted to allow case-by-case applications for special flags that would be vetted by council members, despite arguments that no other flags should interfere with placement of the current ones.

