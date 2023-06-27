Add criminal charges to a host of civil ones filed against beleaguered Los Altos developer Vahe Tashjian.
Tashjian, who, according to court documents, misappropriated funds from numerous investors, faces 23 counts of felony embezzlement after indictment by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office.
Each count is punishable by up to three years in jail and/or a $10,000 fine. An arraignment is scheduled July 11 in Santa Clara County Superior Court.
Tashjian, the managing director of Dutchints Development LLC, has been involved in numerous housing projects, including a 196-unit multifamily proposal at 5150 El Camino Real the city approved in 2019. However, many of the projects, including 5150, were never built, as Tashjian allegedly used investor money from one project to fund another, mostly without investors’ knowledge.
Tashjian has repeatedly denied wrongdoing and blamed investment groups, including the 5150 investor group, for thwarting his attempted transactions that he claimed would have brought profits to all. Tashjian has promised to make his investors “whole,” but he has not cooperated to make that happen. When he did appear at creditor hearings, he invoked his Fifth Amendment right to remain silent in answer to all questions.
According to investors, Tashjian sent partial repayments to create the impression he was making good on their investments and to build trust. But he found himself owing millions of dollars (one investor put the figure at more than $45 million), and investors took him to court. In 2021, he lost the 5150 property to receivership and his firm later that year filed for bankruptcy.
The criminal charges stem from a DA investigation that began in summer 2021 and culminated in Tashjian’s arrest in March. He was released after posting bail. These actions are on top of numerous civil cases that have been ongoing for years.
As his civil cases wound their way through the courts, plaintiffs made numerous attempts to reclaim funds from Tashjian’s accounts. After orders to surrender passwords and other information, and after numerous no-shows at hearings, a U.S. District Court judge last October ordered his arrest.
In late February, U.S. marshals arrested Tashjian and the court again ordered that he turn in the requested information or remain in jail. After complying and surrendering passwords, Tashjian allegedly had the passwords changed after his release, making his financial information, again, inaccessible. An order for his arrest was again issued.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments