Add criminal charges to a host of civil ones filed against beleaguered Los Altos developer Vahe Tashjian. 

Tashjian, who, according to court documents, misappropriated funds from numerous investors, faces 23 counts of felony embezzlement after indictment by the Santa Clara County District Attorney’s Office. 

