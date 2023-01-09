A felony hit-and-run collision Saturday (Jan. 7) at the intersection of North San Antonio Road and Yerba Buena Avenue left a 42-year-old bicyclist critically injured.
The cyclist, whose name was withheld, is in stable yet critical condition, according to a Los Altos Police Department news release.
The suspected vehicle and the cyclist were both traveling north on the 300 block of North San Antonio when the car struck the cyclist. The driver left the scene in the vehicle, believed by officers to be silver or a similar color.
Anyone with information about or who witnessed the incident is urged to email Los Altos Police Sgt. Michael Taylor at mtaylor@losaltosca.gov or call(650) 947-2721. Anonymous tips can be left at the tip line at (650) 947-2774.
