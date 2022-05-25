Cycling events promote safety, fun

Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Los Altos hosted two family-oriented cycling events over the weekend. GreenTown Los Altos held its first Family Bike Days event Saturday and Sunday, featuring guided rides with “energizer stations,” while the Los Altos Police Department sponsored a bike rodeo Sunday at Loyola School, offering bike safety tips.
