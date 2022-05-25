 Skip to main content
Cycling events promote safety, fun

Rodeo participants negotiate a traffic simulation course during the Los Altos Police Department's bike rodeo. 

 Photos by Shelly Bowers/Special to the Town Crier
Los Altos hosted two family-oriented cycling events over the weekend. GreenTown Los Altos held its first Family Bike Days event Saturday and Sunday, featuring guided rides with “energizer stations,” while the Los Altos Police Department sponsored a bike rodeo Sunday at Loyola School, offering bike safety tips. 

Participants at Los Altos' Police Department's bike rodeo have fun with officers.
Margaret Suozzo, left, of GreenTown Los Altos, observes a cyclist at her event riding a “blender bike.”
