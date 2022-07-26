Following last month’s meeting cancellation, the Los Altos Complete Streets Commission is trying again at today’s scheduled meeting to continue discussion of a plan to replace the oversized speed humps on Cuesta Drive.
On the agenda is a plan to replace the five humps between El Monte Avenue and Springer Road with rubberized, “split-lane” humps, approximately 3 inches high. The plan is intended to meet Santa Clara County Fire Department regulations. The current asphalt humps are higher than 4 inches. Because it is meeting a code requirement, the project does not need Los Altos City Council approval.
