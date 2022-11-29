Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
As the chilly winter months envelop the Bay Area in a shivery embrace, the Mountain View-based Community Services Agency reported a 47% increase in homeless individuals asking for aid in fiscal year 2021-2022.
Tom Myers, CSA executive director and longtime Los Altos resident, said the rise in the number of people seeking housing assistance was concerning considering that the level of homeless individuals in Santa Clara County has leveled this year.
According to the 2022 Santa Clara County Point In Time Report on Homelessness, there was a 3% increase in homelessness across the county since 2019, while the total number of homeless individuals in Mountain View decreased in the same time period by 43%, from 606 people to 346.
“The latest homeless census shows that the numbers are leveling out, so there’s a disconnect between who is coming for service at CSA and what the official numbers are showing,” Myers said. “So we need to kind of figure that out.”
CSA homelessness case managers guide those looking for financial assistance, including employment and budgeting, health services, locating and securing affordable housing, and food insecurity.
This fiscal year, CSA’s homelessness case managers served more than 5,000 clients, including 1,903 households, and provided approximately $1.6 million in aid.
Those experiencing homelessness who seek CSA aid often attribute the loss of their home to lack of income or “other reasons.” Myers noted many of them aren’t necessarily living on the street – they’re facing other forms of homelessness.
“We also consider people who are couch-surfing or people who are living in a vehicle to be considered homeless as well,” he said.
According to the Point In Time Report, 21% of those who experienced homelessness in 2022 stayed in vehicles. While the number of homeless people in the county who use vehicles as shelter has increased since 2017, the number is simply an estimate as it’s difficult to identify homeless people sleeping in RVs, cars and vans.
Myers said case managers also refer those seeking housing assistance to cold-weather shelters, including a shelter at Trinity United Methodist Church in Mountain View.
The shelter, a collaboration among the church, Santa Clara County and Home First Services, opened Nov. 15 and will remain open until April 30. Open to single women and families, the shelter can house 30 people. Space is by referral only.
As the cold holiday season approaches, CSA development director Simone Berkowitz said there’s an increase in people looking for aid, thus an increase in need for donations, including gift cards and donations to the agency.
She added that the nonprofit agency, a long-standing Town Crier Holiday Fund recipient, is grateful to the community for donations, as they allow the agency to help those in need.
“We saw a lot of increasing generosity during the pandemic, new donors and longtime donors increasing their donations, just an outpouring of support from the community that has allowed us to continue to do this work,” Berkowitz said. “So we’re very grateful and, of course, we’re hoping the best support continues as the need continues to grow.”
