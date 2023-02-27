Criminal paraphernalia found in U-Haul
The Mountain View Police Department recovered an unregistered gun, blank checks, credit cards and dozens of photocopies of driver’s licenses after contacting and apprehending a man in a U-Haul truck Feb. 21, according to officers.
At approximately 1:45 a.m., an officer approached Derek Bigbey, 35, who was sitting in a U-Haul in the Safeway parking lot on Shoreline Boulevard. In addition to the credit cards, checks and copies of driver’s licenses from more than 10 states, the officer found the suspect in possession of methamphetamine. A printer was also found among a stack of blank checks.
The officer arrested Bigbey on suspicion of identity theft and check fraud, and was in the middle of completing paperwork when Bigbey requested a friend pick up the U-Haul at the police station. The friend, identified as Jeremy Edgerton, was arrested for possession of a switchblade and carrying a loaded firearm, after a loaded, unregistered gun was found inside his personal vehicle.
The two men were booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail.
Students involved in Mtn. View stabbing
A 17-year-old male student at an undisclosed high school in Mountain View was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Feb. 16.
Officers received calls about a possible stabbing on the 1300 block of Bryant Avenue at approximately 12:30 p.m. Responding officers encountered a 17-year-old male who said he was assaulted.
When they stopped a vehicle on Moorpark Way, officers located a victim with multiple stab wounds who is alleged to be involved in the incident. The two teens were taken to a local hospital for treatment.
After the initial investigation, it was determined the two teens involved knew one another.
The incident did not occur on any school properties, and both teens are “OK,” public information officer Katie Nelson said in a Feb. 22 email to the Town Crier.
Mountain View and Alta Vista high schools are both just blocks from where the crime occurred.
The male encountered on Bryant Avenue was booked into Juvenile Hall. The names of the parties involved remain unreleased because they are minors.
Officers concluded in the initial investigation that the incident was isolated and involved only the two teens.
Officers are still investigating the assault. Anyone with information is urged to email Detective Josh Gould at josh.gould@mountainview.gov.
