Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Thank you for reading!
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
remaining of
Subscribers support the Los Altos Town Crier – please log in or subscribe to continue reading.
Thank you for reading!
Subscribers keep our independent community news in business. If you already have a subscription, log in or register for an account on our website to continue reading. Click here if you’re having trouble accessing your subscriber account.
Nearly three years after the onset of the COVID pandemic, Santa Clara County Public Health Department officials reported the county is experiencing a surge in cases and expect the numbers to continue to rise as the winter months approach.
As of Nov. 30, the county is recording 335 average new cases every seven days, but with at-home tests often being employed for COVID detection, the exact number of cases isn’t available to the county. But the Public Health Department emphasized the importance of at-home testing as a way to prevent community spread.
“The availability of at-home tests provides the public an almost real-time ability to test and get results, which is extremely beneficial in allowing the infected person to take proactive steps to prevent the infection of others,” health department officials stated in an email.
The majority of COVID infections the county is estimating are tracked via wastewater from four sewersheds across the county.
The sewersheds, which process waste from various geographic locations across the Bay Area, are located in Palo Alto, Sunnyvale, San Jose and Gilroy.The San Jose-Santa Clara Regional Wastewater facility processes the waste of 1.4 million people; the Palo Alto Regional Water Quality Control Plant serves 215,544; the Sunnyvale Donald M. Somers Water Pollution Control Plant serves 161,021; and the Gilroy South County Regional Wastewater Authority serves 105,394.
As of Dec. 1, three of the four sewersheds are reporting high levels of SARS-CoV-2– the virus that causes COVID-19 – in the water, including Palo Alto, San Jose and Gilroy. Sunnyvale is reporting a medium level of virus in the water.
The virus concentration in the water has been on the rise since around the beginning of November and has been steadily increasing since Thanksgiving.
“There has been an increase in COVID-19 cases during the holidays the past two years and that is once again expected this year,” health department officials said. “The wastewater dashboard is already displaying an upward trend for COVID-19 heading into the winter season.”
Preventing the spread
The concentration of the virus is much higher at this time this year than in 2021, and the Public Health Department urges county residents to mask up in crowded indoor locations and encourages those who can to get vaccinated and boosted to prevent infection and spread of the omicron, or BA.5, variant.
“Right now, just under 25% of County residents have received the Omicron COVID booster and increasing these numbers is so important in protecting ourselves, our families, and our community,” Public Health Department officials said. “With COVID numbers rising in the wastewater and the holiday season upon us, it is a great time to schedule the updated booster.”
According to health department officials, the vaccines and boosters are safe and effective, and while common mild side effects include redness at the injection site, flu-like symptoms and mild to moderate pain and swelling, serious side effects are rare.
“The side effects pale in comparison to a vaccine that can prevent hospitalization or even death,” officials said.
Testing is available for local residents atthe Los Altos Community Centerby reservation and on-site registration. To schedule a vaccination appointment with the county, visitvax.sccgov.org,or consult a health-care provider for vaccination information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments