Covid testing

Bizoo_n/Adobe Stock

Conceptual photograph of a doctor holding and looking at a test tube while testing samples for presence of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Nearly three years after the onset of the COVID pandemic, Santa Clara County Public Health Department officials reported the county is experiencing a surge in cases and expect the numbers to continue to rise as the winter months approach.

As of Nov. 30, the county is recording 335 average new cases every seven days, but with at-home tests often being employed for COVID detection, the exact number of cases isn’t available to the county. But the Public Health Department emphasized the importance of at-home testing as a way to prevent community spread.

