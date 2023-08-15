As local students return to school and mornings begin to cool, fall approaches – and so does the flu and COVID-19 season.
COVID numbers across Santa Clara County are currently medium to high, according to the county’s sewershed numbers, and the county’s Department of Public Health encourages residents to get their flu shots and COVID boosters as soon as possible.
The county monitors COVID concentration numbers in sewage across the region by analyzing water from sewersheds in Sunnyvale, Palo Alto, San Jose and Gilroy. All sewersheds except Palo Alto reported medium COVID concentrations as of Friday.
The Palo Alto Regional Water Quality Control Plant serves approximately 215,544 residents across multiple Peninsula locations, including Mountain View, Los Altos, Los Altos Hills, Palo Alto, Stanford University, the East Palo Alto Sanitary District and a portion of San Mateo County.
Although the sewershed’s COVID concentration numbers are nowhere near the highs they have reached since the county started monitoring wastewater in October 2020, they are still high.
While it’s too early to predict what infection numbers will look like in the fall and winter, numbers of respiratory-related viruses have historically risen around those times, according to health department data, and infection prevention measures are encouraged.
“Though still too early to tell what trends will look like in the fall, prevention measures like staying up to date on vaccinations and wearing a mask in indoor crowded spaces can help people stay safe and healthy, especially during the colder months and the holiday season when people begin to gather indoors,” a county public health department spokesperson said.
COVID boosters
The current COVID booster being offered is the updated bivalent booster, also known as the omicron booster. The booster is offered to people 6 months old and up; those who are immunocompromised or over age 65 may be eligible for an extra dose of the booster, the county spokesperson noted.
But the new season is expected to bring an updated COVID vaccine, this one formulated to target a specific strain.
“A new COVID booster targeting the XBB strain is expected this fall, pending authorization by the Food and Drug Administration and recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention,” the spokesperson added.
Even though a new booster shot will be introduced, demand may not be as high as it once was. Christopher Brown, El Camino Health director of strategic communications, said requests for COVID boosters at El Camino have dramatically decreased this year.
“The demand for COVID vaccines has dropped significantly during 2023,” he said. “During 2022, we had more than 4,000 vaccines given to the public through our outpatient pharmacy. In 2023, that number dropped to 333 COVID vaccines so far this year.”
The current bivalent booster is being offered by El Camino Health to all at no cost, but the hospital will treat the upcoming booster like RSV and shingles vaccines – meaning provided as covered by insurance, including the possibility of copays.
Although an approved single-shot COVID and flu vaccine is not available, people can receive both shots at the same time.
“Individuals can get a COVID booster and the flu shot in the same visit from their doctor, local pharmacy or other health-care provider,” the spokesperson added.
Public health experts encourage everyone to get their annual flu shot as soon as it is available this fall, according to the spokesperson.
While vaccines may prime the immune system to fight off infections before they start and make infections less serious, testing is also a major part of helping stop the spread of
COVID. The county has no plans to reopen testing sites, but testing is still available.
“Testing remains widely available and can be done through a person’s primary health-care provider or a local pharmacy,” the spokesperson said. “Health insurance plans may be required to cover the cost of COVID tests if ordered by a person’s health-care provider.”
The Santa Clara County Health System can help those without health insurance or a primary-care provider. For assistance and more information, call (866) 967-4677.
