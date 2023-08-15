COVID-19 booster

A resident receives a COVID-19 booster shot in 2021. Cases are still being reported.

As local students return to school and mornings begin to cool, fall approaches – and so does the flu and COVID-19 season. 

COVID numbers across Santa Clara County are currently medium to high, according to the county’s sewershed numbers, and the county’s Department of Public Health encourages residents to get their flu shots and COVID boosters as soon as possible. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Courteous. Be respectful, truthful, and use no threatening or hateful language.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts and the history behind a news event.
Read our full comments policy: losaltosonline.com/comments

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.