The city of Los Altos is partnering with Santa Clara County to host a COVID-19 Booster Pop-Up Clinic noon to 7 p.m. Dec. 21 at the Los Altos Community Center, 97 Hillview Ave.
No appointment is necessary to receive a booster, and the shots are administered free of charge.
The booster is available for those 18 and older who received their last Pfizer or Moderna vaccination at least six months ago, or their Johnson & Johnson vaccination at least two months ago.
Santa Clara County Public Health Department officials urge all eligible people who live or work in Santa Clara County to receive a COVID booster shot.
Los Altos City Councilmember Neysa Fligor emphasized the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and county public health officials’ concern over the newest COVID variant and Los Altos’ role in helping decrease the spread during the holidays.
“With the recent emergence of the omicron variant, there is a lot of uncertainty,” Fligor said. “But the one thing we can do to protect ourselves and others is get the booster shot.”
County Supervisor Joe Simitian, who also serves as chairperson of the county’s Health and Hospital Committee, encouraged the county to host the pop-up clinic in Los Altos.
“Convenience is key,” he said. “We know that if we make it easy for folks to grab a shot or a booster, more people will do it. That’s why I’m so pleased the city and county are partnering in this way. For those who want to get a booster but have been struggling to find a convenient time and place, this provides an option that is both easy and local.”
Fligor said the city appreciates Simitian and the county’s willingness to work with Los Altos to provide the pop-up clinic at a convenient location for residents.
“As we enjoy the holidays and continue to combat COVID-19, I encourage all eligible adults to get the booster shot and continue to get tested, wear a mask and stay home when feeling sick,” she said.
Vaccinations are still the most effective way to prevent the spread of COVID, according to county public health officials.
For more information on the Los Altos pop-up clinic, visit losaltosca.gov/covid19.
For more information on testing, vaccinations and the latest local COVID updates, visit covid19.sccgov.org.